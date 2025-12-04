SpecterOps and Tines partner to add native BloodHound and automated attack path workflows

SpecterOps and Tines announced a strategic partnership that brings native BloodHound integration to Tines, enabling customers to operationalize Attack Path Management through automated, AI-assisted workflows.

This partnership combines SpecterOps’ identity Attack Path Management capabilities with Tines’ intelligent workflow platform, freeing security teams from repetitive tasks, making identity risks actionable and measurable, and empowering analysts by integrating AI-assisted workflows into their investigation.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tines,” said Justin Kohler, Chief Product Officer at SpecterOps. “This integration will make it easier for our users to make Attack Path Management part of their security workflows and reduce identity risk.”

By introducing a native BloodHound integration within Tines, users of both platforms can orchestrate Attack Path Management workflows that:

Sync BloodHound attack path data across SIEM and ticketing systems via Tines, enabling fast, coordinated action across Security, IT Ops, Audit, and other key teams.

Trigger automated workflows based on BloodHound findings, such as opening tickets for critical asset exposure or notifying administrators of newly identified attack paths.

Transform BloodHound attack path intelligence into actionable remediation workflows, eliminating repetitive tasks and ensuring consistent security responses.

Identity Attack Path Management is a structured approach to identify and disrupt how attackers exploit identity to gain control of systems and data. BloodHound allows organizations to map, prioritize and remediate millions of identity attack paths across the hybrid environment, removing the adversary’s paths to critical assets. This partnership enables organizations to combine identity risk visibility with intelligent workflows that make identity security measurable, actionable, and sustainable across the entire security and IT ecosystem.

“Identity risk is one of the fastest-growing challenges facing security teams today. By partnering with SpecterOps, we’re helping customers address this head-on with intelligent workflows that orchestrate detection, response, and remediation,” said Charlie Ardagh, Head of Partnerships at Tines. “Together, we’re turning what were once manual, error-prone tasks into seamless, high-impact operations.”