Check Point introduces Quantum Firewall R82.10 with new AI and zero trust security capabilities

Check Point announced its new Check Point Quantum Firewall Software, R82.10, introducing 20 new capabilities designed to help enterprises safely adopt AI, protect distributed environments, and simplify zero trust across hybrid networks.

“As organizations embrace AI, security teams are under growing pressure to protect more data, more applications and more distributed environments,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “R82.10 helps enterprises shift to a prevention-first model by unifying management, strengthening Zero Trust and adding protections that support safe, responsible AI adoption and development.”

Enterprises are increasing their use of AI tools and LLM development, expanding connectivity across users, branches and cloud environments. This creates new risks, including AI-generated threats, identity abuse and configuration drift. R82.10 addresses these challenges with unified, prevention-first capabilities that improve visibility, control and protection across hybrid mesh networks.

“With the efficiency gains promised by AI, security professionals cannot slow down business innovation or risk being excluded,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “The benefits of innovation do not negate the looming security threat being introduced by AI. Enterprises need to reduce risk, unify controls and stay ahead of sophisticated malicious actors. Check Point’s approach of embedded AI security into the network stack is an appropriate approach to quickly improve an organization’s AI security posture.”

Check Point R82.10 introduces 20 new capabilities in four core areas where enterprises face the highest operational pressure:

Supporting safe AI adoption

R82.10 strengthens oversight of AI-driven activity by detecting unauthorized GenAI tools, expanding visibility into AI applications such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and monitoring MCP (model context protocol) usage to protect AI-powered workflows.

R82.10 strengthens oversight of AI-driven activity by detecting unauthorized GenAI tools, expanding visibility into AI applications such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and monitoring MCP (model context protocol) usage to protect AI-powered workflows. Strengthening hybrid mesh network security

Organizations gain more consistent protection across distributed environments with centralized internet access management for SASE and firewalls, simplified gateway-to-SASE connectivity, and improved identity and device posture validation to support Zero Trust at scale.

Organizations gain more consistent protection across distributed environments with centralized internet access management for SASE and firewalls, simplified gateway-to-SASE connectivity, and improved identity and device posture validation to support Zero Trust at scale. Taking a prevention-first approach to modern threats

R82.10 introduces phishing protection that works without HTTPS inspection, adaptive IPS to reduce alert fatigue, and new Threat Prevention Insights to highlight misconfigurations and posture gaps before attackers can exploit them.

R82.10 introduces phishing protection that works without HTTPS inspection, adaptive IPS to reduce alert fatigue, and new Threat Prevention Insights to highlight misconfigurations and posture gaps before attackers can exploit them. Eliminating silos with a unified security platform

R82.10 expands Check Point’s open-garden architecture with more than 250 integrations. These integrations allow organizations to apply endpoint posture signals from their existing providers directly within Check Point policies, improving identity-based controls and Zero Trust enforcement.

“Check Point continues to deliver AI Security innovations at the exact moment customers need them,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology. “Their AI-driven security capabilities help organizations safeguard their businesses from the latest cyber threats, while providing enterprise-grade protection for sensitive AI workloads from model training to inference without compromising performance.”

Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82.10 integrates with Check Point’s AI security stack, strengthened by the recent acquisition of Lakera. Together with the Infinity Platform and Check Point’s open-garden architecture, enterprises gain a unified path to secure AI usage, automate prevention and ensure resilience across their hybrid environments.