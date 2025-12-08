NinjaOne rolls out secure, compliant remote access for IT teams

NinjaOne announced NinjaOne Remote, a remote access solution natively integrated into the NinjaOne Platform. NinjaOne Remote was built from the ground up for businesses, not consumers, with security in mind, and gives IT teams and MSPs fast, reliable, and secure control over endpoints, wherever they are.

The solution is built on a security-first architecture that meets FedRAMP Moderate, GovRamp, SOC 2 Type II and III, and ISO 27001 standards, aligned with GDPR, CCPA, NIS 2, and HIPAA, ensuring every remote session upholds the highest levels of compliance and data protection. NinjaOne Remote makes MSPs and IT teams more efficient, bolsters security, and improves employee experience.

Organizations are dealing with more threats, more frequent operating system and application updates, and more devices (both managed and unmanaged). More than one-third (36%) of organizations report that they are supporting more remote and/or hybrid workers today. The growing diversity of operating systems, applications, and user needs only adds to the challenge of managing and securing these workspaces.*

“With our hybrid work model, we’re supporting remote employees every day, so we don’t have time to wait for slow connections to employee machines, and a dropped connection can lead to severe downtime. Before NinjaOne, we used to waste a lot of our end users’ time rooting around in the remote device to do simple tasks like opening command lines, which meant we couldn’t resolve issues quickly,” said Oliver Guy, IT Administrator at DECKED.

“NinjaOne Remote has been a game-changer for us. It’s simple to use, offers time-saving tools like command line, Windows and Mac shortcuts, and fast file transfer, and never drops a connection. My personal favorite feature is background mode, which allows us to fix problems without disrupting end user productivity. We’re solving tickets faster and giving our end users the support they need without impacting their productivity,” Guy continued.

More than 20,000 customers use NinjaOne Remote to deliver the support and efficiency their businesses need. NinjaOne Remote is more cost-effective than other tools on the market, delivering remote access for any Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or iOS device at any scale at a lower price.

Key benefits include:

Access to a complete technician toolset natively from one platform: Technicians can connect to devices in seconds, and access troubleshooting tools in one easy-to-use interface. Technicians can also run unlimited simultaneous sessions across managed devices, while also resolving issues, applying updates, or performing maintenance silently—without disrupting the end user.

Intuitive end-user experience: Through the NinjaOne End User Portal, users can securely access office machines remotely. This minimizes users' downtime while connecting them to the tools and devices they need from anywhere.

Iron-clad security: NinjaOne Remote leverages advanced encryption, robust access controls, and session logging. Features like automatic clipboard deletion and system lock at session end protect sensitive data, bolstering customers' security while providing the flexibility and access they need to be productive.

“We’ve seen firsthand how frustrating traditional remote tools can be for organizations — slow to connect, unnecessarily complicated, unstable, and generally unreliable. We built NinjaOne Remote to change that,” said Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne. “NinjaOne Remote is designed to empower IT teams and MSPs to move faster, solve problems more efficiently, and deliver a better support experience every time at a lower price.”