ImmuniWeb enhances AI vulnerability testing and compliance reporting

ImmuniWeb has unveiled a major update to its ImmuniWeb AI Platform, based on ongoing research as well as valuable feedback from customers and partners in over 50 countries.

This cumulative Q4 update builds on the Q3 update announced in early October. Most Q4 improvements focus on security testing for AI-specific vulnerabilities and weaknesses in web and mobile applications, as well as enhanced testing and reporting for regulatory and compliance purposes.

The update also combines detection of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) issues and weaknesses, improved testing scalability and speed, greater user autonomy through enhanced logging and more granular role management, and expanded use of Big Data by the Internet Security Center to enable more reliable detection of security and compliance issues.

Here are some of the key improvements:

ImmuniWeb AI Platform updates

Possibility to store your data in a country of your residence (may incur extra cost)

Instant online purchase of any product is now possible with a secure payment

Over 10 new or enhanced integrations including a new integration with Okta

ImmuniWeb Discovery

Introduction of new granular packages

Detection of copyright infringement incidents

Detection of exposed AI and AI-related infrastructure (network and cloud)

Detection of new types of cloud misconfigurations and support of new cloud providers

Better detection of shadow assets with 100M+ database of the Internet Security Center

Enriched and more detailed information about Dark Web leaks and other incidents

Historic intelligence on stolen passwords and other credentials

Enhanced fingerprinting of network software

Better detection of network vulnerabilities

Improved asset history and change log

Revised risk scoring in all tabs

ImmuniWeb On-Demand and MobileSuite

Improved TLTP testing for EU DORA requirements and compliance

Advanced detection of OWASP Top 10 for LLMs vulnerabilities in AI-powered apps

Introduction of Executive Guide for each penetration testing report

Introduction of SSVCv2 scoring for vulnerabilities

Introduction of EPSSv4 scoring for vulnerabilities

ImmuniWeb Neuron

Testing of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) issues (in the TLS stack)

Detection of hundreds of new CVE-IDs including React2Shell and many others

New security tests and checks including detection of AI-specific vulnerabilities

Better detection of vulnerabilities in non-web systems that interact with web application

Actionable risk scoring for security warnings and misconfigurations types of findings

Additional scan statistics, new graphics, and more granular scan history

Additional validation of scan authentication prior to start of a scan

Support of multiple user scripts and macros for authentication

New authentication methods for authenticated scanning

Improved configuration of scan idle time

New Compliance section of the report

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile

Testing of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) issues (in the TLS stack)

Introduction of new section Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

Introduction of new metric Open-Source Security Score (OSS)

Support of the latest OS versions of iOS and Android

Unlimited scans now can run in parallel

Better logging of scans and scan events

ImmuniWeb Continuous

Launch of a revamped product at ultra-competitive pricing

Built-in possibility to test AI-powered apps for OWASP Top 10 for LLMs

Possibility to launch 24/7 automated testing, expert testing, or a mixture of both

Brand-new dashboards with numerous new options and novel functionalities

Improved Executive View and Compliance View dashboards

Real-time patch verification for any security finding

Instant project start is now possible

ImmuniWeb Community Edition

Introduction of the Internet Security Center (more details next week)

Creation of a Dark Web and Threat Exposure Test replacing two separate tests

Larger discounts for 3, 6 and 12-month subscriptions for premium accounts

Unification of all APIs for integration of scans in your CI/CD pipeline

Significantly improved detection of phishing and squatting

Introduction of Table of Contents section for all reports

Improved design of all PDF reports

“The cyber threat landscape is rapidly growing both in terms of sophistication and size, creating unprecedented challenges for already exhausted cybersecurity teams and professionals. In the meantime, the regulatory landscape also becomes increasingly more complicated and uncertain. Many existing laws and regulations will probably be amended both in the EU and US within the next 12 months, while new legislation is already looming on the horizon, making cybersecurity compliance a tough task,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect & CEO at ImmuniWeb.

“Being mindful of these challenges, we are delighted to present major updates of our award-winning ImmuniWeb AI Platform to even better accommodate our customers and partners. The updates are specifically designed to streamline regulatory compliance, support timely detection and remediation of AI-related vulnerabilities, address PQC risks and threats, and stay ahead of the countless traditional attacks and vulnerabilities,” Kolochenko concluded.