Astra introduces offensive-grade cloud vulnerability scanner to cut noise and prove risk

Astra Security announced the launch of its Cloud Vulnerability Scanner, a new solution designed to help organizations continuously maintain validated cloud security.

Cloud infrastructures change constantly as teams create new IAM roles, adjust network rules, and deploy new workloads. Quarterly scans cannot keep up with this rate of change, which is why 73% of cloud breaches are caused by misconfigurations rather than advanced exploits. Security teams report that existing tools generate large volumes of unverified alerts that slow down remediation and reduce confidence in results.

Astra’s Cloud Vulnerability Scanner provides a continuous view of cloud posture and verifies the impact of each finding through offensive-grade testing. This gives security and DevOps teams validated insight into actual risks that reflect exploit paths.

“What I love is the clarity. Other tools tell you a hundred things might be wrong,” said Sagar Soni, CTO of Requestly (part of BrowserStack). “Astra’s cloud vulnerability scanner tells you the five things that actually matter and proves it. Our cloud security posture finally feels manageable.”

“Organizations need ongoing proof of security, not just periodic visibility,” said Shikhil Sharma, CEO of Astra Security. “Our Cloud Vulnerability Scanner provides a continuous validation process that confirms what needs attention and verifies that issues have been fixed.”

Designed for dynamic cloud environments

Astra built the Cloud Vulnerability Scanner after analyzing thousands of pentests across industries. The findings showed that most high-impact cloud risks originate from everyday configuration changes, permission drift, and incremental adjustments that reshape the attack surface. Cloud threats increased 1.8 times over the past year according to Astra’s 2025 State of Continuous Pentesting Report.

Key capabilities include:

400+ cloud-specific checks for misconfigurations, permissions, and policy drift

3,000+ automated vulnerability tests mapped to OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25

Agentless setup using read-only keys or APIs

Automatic reanalysis triggered by any cloud configuration change

Offensive-grade validation engine that confirms whether a vulnerability is exploitable

“Every result is validated through Astra’s offensive testing engine,” said Ananda Krishna, CTO of Astra Security. “This approach helps teams focus their efforts on real, proven issues and verify each fix before audits.”

The Cloud Vulnerability Scanner integrates with AWS, Azure, and GCP through a lightweight, agentless connection. It connects directly to CI/CD pipelines and developer tools, providing unified visibility for Security, DevOps, and Compliance teams. Astra’s pricing model is predictable and transparent, without scale-based fees.

This launch expands Astra’s existing security platform, which also includes Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), the API Security Platform, and Continuous Pentesting (PTaaS). These capabilities form a unified system for validated security across web, API, and cloud environments.