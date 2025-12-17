Hadrian launches offensive agentic AI to expose vulnerabilities before attackers

Hadrian launched the latest iteration of its offensive Agentic AI Platform, designed to take an offensive approach to find external exposures and test them for exploitability. Instead of waiting for attacks to happen, Hadrian’s AI agents act like hackers themselves, probing, testing, and exploiting vulnerabilities before malicious actors ever get the chance.

Hackers turn to AI

Recent research shows that hackers are increasingly deploying AI and AI agents to carry out attacks. From ransomware gangs experimenting with AI chatbots to ScamAgents running convincing fraud conversations. And from jailbroken models like WormGPT generating malware at scale to the use of legitimate and powerful systems such as Anthropic’s Claude, the offensive use of AI is rising fast. In the UK alone, organisations faced more than 100 million malicious attack attempts in a single quarter, making the country the third most targeted globally behind the U.S. and Canada.

“We are witnessing a cyber arms race between AI”, said Rogier Fischer, CEO Hadrian. ”This is no longer a human-versus-human contest, it’s machine versus machine. Hackers are building autonomous attackers, we build autonomous hackers on the side of the good. Our AI agents strike first: they expose the weaknesses before attacks have the chance to exploit them and break in.”

Intelligent offense

Hadrian’s platform employs autonomous offensive agents that:

Continuously simulate real-world attacks across digital infrastructures

Learn from emerging AI-driven attack patterns

Support autonomous actions to expose vulnerabilities before they can be exploited

Deliver persistent, proactive protection for organizations

With this launch, Hadrian shows that businesses can no longer rely solely on human analysts. In an era where hackers use AI to attack faster, smarter, and at scale, defenders must be equally equipped with advanced agent technologies.