Firewalla expands AP7 control and MSP management with app 1.67 update

Firewalla has announced Firewalla App version 1.67, a major upgrade that focuses on enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security, deeper access point control, and more flexible management for MSPs, small businesses, and advanced home users.

The new release features expanded support for Enterprise Wi-Fi and RADIUS, including WPA2-Enterprise and WPA3-Enterprise security for the Firewalla Wi-Fi 7 Access Point, enabling per-user credentials, stronger authentication, and compatibility with modern 6 GHz networks. Firewalla App 1.67 also introduces bridge mode support for AP7, a long-requested feature that allows AP7 deployment in bridged environments while maintaining Firewalla’s unified management experience.

“Small businesses and technical home users are facing the same Wi-Fi security and management challenges as large enterprises, but without the same tools,” said Jerry Chen, Co-founder of Firewalla. “With App 1.67, we’re bringing enterprise-class Wi-Fi security, RADIUS authentication, and granular access control to environments that have traditionally been underserved, while keeping everything approachable and easy to manage from the Firewalla app.”

New features in Firewalla App 1.67: