Firewalla expands AP7 control and MSP management with app 1.67 update
Firewalla has announced Firewalla App version 1.67, a major upgrade that focuses on enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security, deeper access point control, and more flexible management for MSPs, small businesses, and advanced home users.
The new release features expanded support for Enterprise Wi-Fi and RADIUS, including WPA2-Enterprise and WPA3-Enterprise security for the Firewalla Wi-Fi 7 Access Point, enabling per-user credentials, stronger authentication, and compatibility with modern 6 GHz networks. Firewalla App 1.67 also introduces bridge mode support for AP7, a long-requested feature that allows AP7 deployment in bridged environments while maintaining Firewalla’s unified management experience.
“Small businesses and technical home users are facing the same Wi-Fi security and management challenges as large enterprises, but without the same tools,” said Jerry Chen, Co-founder of Firewalla. “With App 1.67, we’re bringing enterprise-class Wi-Fi security, RADIUS authentication, and granular access control to environments that have traditionally been underserved, while keeping everything approachable and easy to manage from the Firewalla app.”
New features in Firewalla App 1.67:
- Enterprise Wi-Fi & RADIUS AP7: Firewalla AP7 now supports WPA2-Enterprise and WPA3-Enterprise security using Firewalla’s built-in local RADIUS server. This allows individual user credentials, dynamic user assignment, and stronger protection than shared passwords.
- Bridge mode support for AP7: AP7 can now operate in bridge mode with Firewalla Gold and Purple series boxes, enabling more flexible network designs while retaining centralized Wi-Fi configuration.
- Granular AP control: Admins can now block specific devices from connecting to selected AP7 access points, helping prevent poor roaming behavior and ensuring stationary devices stay on the optimal AP.
- Adaptive DFS selection (upcoming AP7 update): Firewalla will automatically avoid DFS channels when radar interference is detected, improving Wi-Fi stability in congested or sensitive environments.
- Backhaul mode selection for AP7: Users can explicitly choose wired-only backhaul or automatic wired/wireless backhaul, ensuring predictable performance in Ethernet-connected deployments.
- Limited mobile app access (MSP): For MSP-managed Firewalla boxes, App 1.67 introduces limited and no-access mobile views, allowing non-technical users to safely monitor networks without full administrative control.
- Expanded network and security controls: The release also adds IPv6 DNS configuration for WAN and LAN, port-level muting for upload alarms, a new NSFW AI Target List for content filtering, and beta support for using Firewalla as a RADIUS server for third-party access points.
- App migration (iOS): Users can now securely backup and restore the Firewalla app’s private key when switching or replacing phones, simplifying recovery without re-pairing devices.