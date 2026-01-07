Exabeam helps teams assess their security posture around AI usage and agent activity

Exabeam announced it is the first to deliver a connected system of AI-driven security workflows to protect organizations from the risks of AI usage and AI agent activity.

This release extends the company’s user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to bring together AI agent behavior analytics, unified timeline-driven investigation of AI activity, and posture visibility for AI agent security. Exabeam now delivers the essential capabilities organizations need to understand and safely accelerate their use of AI.

Enterprises are already seeing AI agents share sensitive data, override internal policies and make unsanctioned changes without visibility into who authorized the action or why it occurred. In September 2025, Exabeam introduced UEBA designed to detect AI agent behavior through its integration with what is now Google Gemini Enterprise, giving organizations the ability to detect, investigate, and respond to agent activity for the first time.

The latest release advances this by placing AI agent behavior analytics at the center of how security teams detect and investigate AI-related activity. It unifies AI investigations in one place and strengthens teams’ ability to assess their security posture around AI usage and agent activity, supported by maturity tracking, targeted recommendations, and enhanced data and analytics to accurately model emerging agent behaviors.

Together, these capabilities give security leaders a structured, measurable foundation to understand AI activity, accelerate investigations, and continually improve their defenses as agent adoption rapidly grows.

“Securing the use of AI and AI agent behavior requires more than brittle guardrails; it requires understanding what normal behavior looks like for agents and having the ability to detect risky deviations,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam is the first to apply UEBA to AI agents, and this release further extends that agent behavior analytics leadership. These capabilities give security teams the behavioral insight needed to identify risk early, investigate AI agent activity quickly, and continuously strengthen resilience as AI usage and agents become integral to enterprise workflows.”

“AI agents have the potential to radically transform how businesses operate and serve their customers, but only if they can be governed responsibly,” said Pete Harteveld, CEO of Exabeam. “Executives need clear insight into AI agent behavior and an understanding of whether their security posture is strong enough to support safe adoption. These new capabilities from Exabeam provide that insight and give organizations a path to continuously improve, ensuring we protect our customers, their customers, and the broader ecosystem from emerging AI-driven threats.”

“As AI adoption accelerates, one of our greatest priorities is understanding and managing agent behavior. The new connected capabilities from Exabeam provide the ability to see when an AI agent deviates from expected patterns, follow its activity through a unified investigation, and continuously improve our defenses with posture insights. This level of connected visibility and governance for AI agent activity is extremely valuable for ourselves and our end customers, and I look forward to seeing Exabeam continue to expand upon these capabilities,” said Joep Kremer, Business Unit Director at ilionx.

A new category in enterprise security

The launch underscores a growing realization in the industry: traditional tools built for static users and devices can’t manage AI’s dynamic, decision-making entities. Analysts expect AI agent oversight to become a core security category by 2026, sitting alongside identity, cloud, and data protection.

By combining behavioral analytics, centralized investigation, and security posture visibility for AI, Exabeam positions itself as the first mover in AI agent behavior analytics, discipline likely to define how enterprises protect their digital workforces in the years ahead.