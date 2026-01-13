F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud protects cloud-native applications

F5 launched F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud, a cloud-native application delivery-as-a-service solution.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, this offering addresses the challenges of delivering modern and containerized applications by consolidating load balancing, security, and observability into a unified solution, helping enterprises eliminate tool sprawl, simplify operations, and reduce costs.

As businesses embrace dynamic infrastructures and apps that are increasingly AI-enabled, default application delivery and security tools—which typically cater to general-purpose use cases—often fall short in supporting the new era of AI-powered cloud applications.

F5 NGINXaaS bridges existing industry gaps by combining F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) capabilities with Google Cloud’s services and ecosystem. This collaboration enables enterprises to programmatically tailor systems to their specific evolving requirements, from handling massive traffic bursts to implementing highly customized security policies.

Deliver performance and boost efficiency

Available in Google Cloud Marketplace, F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud improves application performance by optimizing workload distribution with intelligent traffic management. Unifying Layer 4 and Layer 7 load balancing, the solution enables faster response times and optimal resource utilization—even during periods of spiking demand.

By reducing operational complexity through automated workflows and consolidated tools, IT teams can focus more on innovation and less on managing infrastructure. This approach helps ensure application updates can happen without downtime, bolstering performance and keeping operations running smoothly.

With deep programmability facilitated by the NGINX JavaScript (njs) module, teams gain the flexibility to implement unique business logic and customize functionality in line with their needs. F5 NGINXaaS also supports platform automation tools and integrates seamlessly into CI/CD workflows, streamlining application rollouts.

Achieve visibility, reliability, and agility at enterprise scale

As businesses scale applications across hybrid and multicloud environments, they often encounter limitations with traditional application delivery and security tools. F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud helps eliminate bottlenecks with intelligent load balancing and non-disruptive reconfigurations, enabling enterprises to react quickly to changing demands and conditions.

Access to over 200 real-time metrics further enhances visibility into application health and performance. Native integrations with Google Cloud’s observability and monitoring tools simplify troubleshooting, allowing IT teams to proactively identify and resolve issues before they can impact users.

F5 NGINXaaS also enables advanced deployment strategies—such as blue-green and canary deployments, as well as A/B testing—to promote the smooth launch of new features while minimizing risk. These capabilities provide organizations with the agility to adapt rapidly in fast-paced, evolving digital environments.

Cloud application protection

F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud provides encryption and access security controls to help safeguard APIs, microservices, and containerized applications. End-to-end encryption helps ensure secure user communications with features like SSL/TLS passthrough, mutual TLS (mTLS), and SSL/TLS termination.

Authentication and authorization are elevated with JSON Web Tokens (JWT), OpenID Connect (OIDC), and role-based access control (RBAC), allowing organizations to maintain precise control over user and service identities. F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud also helps prevent connection timeouts and service disruptions with features like rate limiting, circuit breaking, and request buffering during heavy traffic.

“Our development efforts with Google Cloud have resulted in a game-changing solution that addresses key challenges in application delivery and security. F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud combines enhanced visibility with consistent, dynamic performance, empowering organizations to take full control of their cloud app environments while minimizing operational complexity,” said John Maddison, CMO at F5.

“As businesses integrate AI into their core operations, they face a new set of security challenges. Our partnership with F5 is important in addressing this, giving customers the advanced tools needed to protect their data, maintain control, and innovate confidently in the era of AI,” said Vineet Bhan, Director of Security and Identity Partnerships at Google Cloud.