Claroty raises $150 million to advance global CPS protection platform

Claroty has secured $150 million in Series F funding led by Golub Growth, an affiliate of Golub Capital, with additional confirmed participation from existing investors up to $50 million. This investment will support global expansion through organic and inorganic growth as the company continues to pursue its vision of building a comprehensive CPS protection platform.

Per Gartner, “With the emergence of CPS, ransomware and other cyber attacks originating in the cyber world now affect physical assets, such as oil pipelines, water utilities or meat packers are also growing and well-documented. This is particularly prevalent in critical infrastructure sectors, given growing geopolitical risks and the direct nexus between critical infrastructure, national security and economic prosperity.”

The growing awareness about the alarming reality of cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure has led the CPS protection market to rapidly mature and evolve in recent years. However, security leaders charged with protecting CPS still face a number of challenges, unclear ownership between IT and OT teams, no maturity model or roadmap for measuring success or progress, insufficient skills and resources, and more, that hinder their efforts and leave mission-critical operations dangerously exposed.

“Organizations need a platform approach that serves as the foundation of a holistic CPS protection program, leveraging the right combination of technology, people, and processes in order to reduce risk, maintain compliance, and preserve operational integrity,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty.

“With the deepest knowledge of CPS operations and networks and the most advanced technology in the market, Claroty is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve these outcomes. This new funding marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Claroty’s growth journey, and we are thrilled to have Golub Growth join us on our mission to secure the cyber-physical systems that underpin our lives,” Vardi continued.

“Golub Growth is proud to partner with Claroty to help accelerate the growth of its proven solutions, which leverage unparalleled CPS domain expertise and a trusted platform to meaningfully reduce risk for customers,” said Rob Tuchscherer, Senior Managing Director at Golub Capital. “We’re excited to support the Claroty team as they scale to address the evolving needs of a dynamic and growing market.”