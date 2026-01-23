iboss unveils AI-powered SSPM capability to reduce SaaS risk

iboss announced SSPM, an AI-powered SaaS Security Posture Management capability integrated into the iboss Zero Trust SASE platform.

SSPM connects directly to SaaS applications via API to continuously analyze configurations, permissions, and data exposure, giving organizations an actionable view of SaaS risk that was previously difficult to see or manage at scale with legacy solutions and approaches.

As productivity, collaboration, and business processes shift into SaaS platforms, sensitive information increasingly resides inside applications such as productivity suites, file sharing tools, and CRM systems rather than traditional data centers. Security and IT teams are left with fragmented admin consoles, thousands of configuration options, and constant change across users, groups, and external sharing.

Manual reviews, scripts, and periodic audits cannot keep pace, which allows misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and risky third-party access to quietly accumulate and increase the likelihood of account takeover, data leakage, and compliance findings that AI is purpose-built to surface continuously.

SSPM from iboss is designed to close this gap by delivering continuous, AI-powered SaaS posture analysis using the same cloud platform that already provides secure internet and private access. Through the iboss Integration Marketplace, customers can connect to SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Box, Salesforce, and others in a few guided steps, without deploying new agents or infrastructure.

Once connected, iboss uses native APIs to pull configuration and security relevant metadata on an ongoing basis and applies AI analysis that have expert level understanding of SaaS environments, common misconfigurations, and risky usage patterns to automatically identify, prioritize, and explain exposure drivers.

The SSPM Insight Overview dashboard aggregates findings across all connected applications into a single posture score and explains what drives that score with insights, prioritized recommendations, and supporting evidence generated through AI-powered analysis. Security and IT teams can see where risk is concentrated, which issues have the greatest impact, and which actions will most effectively improve posture based on AI-informed prioritization.

Detailed, AI-powered dashboards are available for each individual SaaS platform, allowing administrators to drill into specific tenants, review configuration details, and use guided workflows to mark findings as in progress, resolved, or accepted as risk with AI-backed context and rationale for each finding.

By embedding SSPM into the iboss SASE platform, organizations can align SaaS posture management with their existing zero trust strategy. The same policies that govern user access to SaaS and private applications can now be informed by deep insight into how those applications are configured and where sensitive data may be exposed with AI continuously translating configuration change into real-time risk signal.

This allows security, IT, and risk leaders to move from static reports to continuous measurement, and from scattered point solutions to a consolidated approach that reduces operational overhead and helps control unplanned breach related costs through AI-guided remediation focus.

“Organizations have made major investments in SaaS, but most still have very limited visibility into how those applications are actually configured and where silent risk is building up,” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “With SSPM, iboss uses AI to translate complex SaaS settings into prioritized actions, so security and IT teams can continuously reduce exposure, align with zero trust principles, and demonstrate real governance over the SaaS platforms that run their business with AI-powered clarity and speed.”

Key capabilities of SSPM include:

API-based SaaS integrations: Connect to supported SaaS applications via the iboss Integration Marketplace in a few guided steps, without new agents.

Connect to supported SaaS applications via the iboss Integration Marketplace in a few guided steps, without new agents. Continuous posture assessment: Use native APIs to regularly pull configuration, permissions, and other security relevant metadata from each connected app.

Use native APIs to regularly pull configuration, permissions, and other security relevant metadata from each connected app. AI-powered analysis: Apply AI with expert understanding of SaaS environments to detect misconfigurations, excessive access, risky sharing, and other elevated risk conditions and automatically prioritize issues by impact and likelihood.

Apply AI with expert understanding of SaaS environments to detect misconfigurations, excessive access, risky sharing, and other elevated risk conditions and automatically prioritize issues by impact and likelihood. Unified SSPM Insight Overview: View an overall SaaS posture score with insights, recommendations, and evidence that span all connected applications with AI explaining the “why” behind posture changes.

View an overall SaaS posture score with insights, recommendations, and evidence that span all connected applications with AI explaining the “why” behind posture changes. Application specific dashboards: Drill into each SaaS platform for its own score, findings, recommendations, and evidence, along with workflows to track remediation supported by AI-generated insights and recommended next steps.

Drill into each SaaS platform for its own score, findings, recommendations, and evidence, along with workflows to track remediation supported by AI-generated insights and recommended next steps. Actionable remediation workflows: Assign, track, and close issues by marking findings resolved, in progress, or accepted, enabling more efficient use of security and IT resources through AI-driven prioritization and workflow focus.

For executives and financial leaders, SSPM provides a more predictable way to understand and manage SaaS related risk. A consolidated posture score and evidence backed insights make it easier to communicate exposure, prioritize investments, and demonstrate continuous governance to boards, auditors, and regulators with AI-powered insights that connect posture to business impact.

For IT and security teams, the AI driven analysis helps reduce time spent on manual data collection and enables focus on the issues most likely to impact the organization as AI continuously flags emerging risk and recommends the highest-value fixes.