Booz Allen’s Vellox Reverser accelerates malware analysis and threat intelligence

Booz Allen Hamilton announced the general availability of Vellox Reverser, a malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence product designed to accelerate cyber defense. Built with a resilient agentic AI architecture, Vellox Reverser automates time-intensive in-depth malware analysis of the most complex and evasive threats.

The product delivers actionable intelligence and comprehensive countermeasures at machine speed that integrate seamlessly into existing security workflows.

The product is now widely available to help both federal and commercial customers accelerate wide-scale deployment, increase resiliency, speed and confidence, and immediately strengthen their cyber defenses.

“As AI-driven cyberattacks become one of the primary security concerns in 2026, we’re proud to deliver a mission-grade malware analysis product that helps our customers address the most complex threats at speed,” said Mujtaba Hamid, executive vice president of product at Booz Allen. “Vellox Reverser will serve as a force multiplier for security teams, embedding decades of Booz Allen cyber defense tradecraft into AI agents designed to replicate world-class malware analysts so our customers can analyze threats at a depth unmatched by other tools and solutions.”

A limited preview of Vellox Reverser, introduced in 2025, drove product refinements and new features including Binary and Function Similarity Matching. By comparing new analyzed samples against a database of previously analyzed sets of malware, this upgrade dramatically reduces investigation time and reveals links to broader adversarial cyber campaigns. These added features enable teams to build stronger, more scalable detection and threat hunting strategies by revealing how attack behaviors evolve over time, turning historical insights into proactive defense.

In a recent evaluation of a single, sophisticated malware sample, Vellox Reverser completed analysis in minutes, evaluating more than 120 functions and flagging 39 as malicious. It then generated a comprehensive report with indicators of compromise mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, along with deployable defensive measures for rapid response.

Booz Allen built Vellox Reverser using AWS Lambda and Amazon Bedrock to ingest malware and assign tasks to analyze if for malicious behavior. The structure to orchestrate the agents and other AWS resources is provided by AWS Step Functions, which uses serverless orchestration, enabling a decision tree to identify the next step in threat elimination.