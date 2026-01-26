Quantum computing firm IonQ acquires US semiconductor firm SkyWater for $1.8 billion

IonQ and SkyWater Technology have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which IonQ will acquire SkyWater for $35.00 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction, subject to a collar, implying a total equity value of approximately $1.8 billion.

“This transformational acquisition enables IonQ to materially accelerate its quantum computing roadmap and secure its fully scalable supply chain domestically. With secure, U.S.-based design, packaging and chip fabrication – IonQ will benefit from vertical integration across our increasingly interlinked quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum security, and quantum sensing applications for land, sea, air, and space,” said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. de Masi continued, “We are confident that uniting our revolutionary quantum platform with SkyWater’s leading capabilities in parallel innovation, engineering, and manufacturing, will accelerate America’s ability to deploy quantum technology for mission critical applications. This historic transaction will significantly accelerate commercialization of our fully fault-tolerant quantum computers and benefit our nation’s broader quantum industry, enhancing our national security, economic strength, and technological superiority,” added de Masi

“SkyWater is an unrivaled technology innovation partner, and with IonQ’s existing quantum sensing and quantum networking capabilities it will become the preeminent quantum merchant supplier under the continued leadership of Thomas Sonderman. Together, we remain committed to redefining what is possible for business, government, and society in the quantum era while unlocking long‑term value for shareholders of both companies,” concluded de Masi.

“This combination marks a pivotal moment in SkyWater’s evolution,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of SkyWater Technology. “As the largest pure-play semiconductor foundry based in the U.S., SkyWater is already the partner of choice for advanced development and manufacturing services in both the public and private sectors as quantum computing and manufacturing increasingly align.

“Joining forces with IonQ will accelerate multiple engineering pathways for next-generation quantum chips, delivering speed, precision, and scale. Importantly, SkyWater remains fully committed to all of our semiconductor foundry customers and will continue as the quantum merchant supplier of choice with an even broader set of quantum sensing and quantum networking solutions for all of our customers and partners,” added Sonderman.

The combination of IonQ and SkyWater will create vertically integrated quantum platform company. In addition to strengthening IonQ’s position as a trusted ecosystem partner and merchant supplier in aerospace and defense, the combined company will be positioned to continue delivering innovative breakthroughs for customers across industries, including pharmaceuticals, finance, and cloud and enterprise computing, among others.

IonQ’s proprietary technology and architecture, combined with SkyWater’s onshore R&D and manufacturing capabilities and differentiated development services, will create a full quantum ecosystem.

Following the close of the transaction, SkyWater will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the SkyWater name serving a full range of customers. Mr. Sonderman will lead the subsidiary and report to Mr. de Masi, which will ensure the continued delivery of industry-leading Advanced Technology Services, Wafer Services, and Advanced Packaging Services as well as atomic clocks and quantum interconnects to all SkyWater customers.