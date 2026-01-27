HackerOne brings Agentic PTaaS to continuous, expert-validated pentesting

HackerOne announced Agentic Pentest as a Service (Agentic PTaaS), delivering continuous security validation by combining autonomous agent execution with human expertise to ensure every finding reflects exploitable risk that security teams can trust and act on at scale.

Enterprise security teams face a growing gap between development velocity and security validation. Traditional pentests deliver depth and trust, but they struggle to keep pace with continuous change. At the other extreme, fully autonomous testing promises speed but often delivers shallow, unverified results that create noise rather than insight. Organisations need a better model—one that delivers continuous validation of real-world exploitability without sacrificing accuracy, accountability, or expert judgment.

Agentic scale with expert accountability

Agentic PTaaS is built on the proven foundation of HackerOne PTaaS and takes a fundamentally different approach from both traditional services and fully autonomous tools. A coordinated system of AI agents and human experts scales reconnaissance, setup, exploitation, and validation across large and changing attack surfaces while preserving judgment, accountability, and trust.

HackerOne’s agents are trained and refined using proprietary exploit intelligence informed by years of testing real enterprise systems. This is combined with a robust, verified community of elite pentesters, providing unmatched scale. Together, this combination ensures results reflect real-world exploitability rather than theoretical risk.

“Security teams aren’t looking for more findings. They are seeking to reduce risk exposure,” said Nidhi Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer at HackerOne. “Agentic PTaaS uses agentic execution to scale the parts of pentesting that slow teams down, enabling testing at a scale that would otherwise take days of manual effort to be completed in hours. That allows our experts to focus on validating exploitability and helping teams reduce real-world risk.”

Proven in real-world enterprise environments

Unlike other agentic pentesting approaches, which are validated primarily in synthetic environments, HackerOne’s Agentic PTaaS is evaluated by both public and proprietary benchmarks and tested directly in real-world enterprise environments. Agentic PTaaS has delivered proven outcomes in complex production environments across enterprises of all industries, where scope ambiguity, evolving assets, and operational constraints are the norm, resulting in higher-quality signals and more relevant findings.

For organisations that choose to integrate source code securely, Agentic PTaaS enables code-aware testing that goes beyond surface-level scanning. Agents identify vulnerable patterns and generate targeted hypotheses, which a combination of AI agents and experts then validate to produce precise, high-confidence findings aligned to how applications are actually built.

Operationalising continuous threat exposure management

Agentic PTaaS is delivered through the HackerOne Platform and plays a central role in operationalising continuous threat exposure management. By continuously validating real exploitability and feeding that signal into prioritisation and remediation workflows, HackerOne enables enterprises to move beyond point-in-time assessments toward an always-on, continuous model of exposure reduction—focused on the risks that matter most.