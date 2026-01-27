Zscaler expands AI security capabilities to deliver visibility, control, and governance

Zscaler has announced new AI security innovations designed to empower enterprises to secure the fast growing use of AI, while maintaining visibility, control, and governance. As organizations adopt generative AI and prepare for the use of agentic AI, they face rising risk of cyberattacks and data loss because traditional security models weren’t designed to secure AI.

The Zscaler AI Security Suite eliminates the trade-off between AI innovation and risk, providing the visibility and controls needed to securely build, deploy, and govern AI at enterprise scale.

Most enterprises lack a complete view of the AI applications and services in use, including GenAI tools, AI development environments, embedded AI in SaaS, models, agents, and underlying infrastructure. This limits their ability to understand AI exposure, data access, and risk.

Organizations also struggle to control access and enforce policy as AI traffic shifts to new protocols and non-human patterns that traditional security tools cannot govern. In fact, in the ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report published today, Zscaler experts found most enterprise AI systems could be compromised in just 16 minutes with critical flaws uncovered in 100% of systems analyzed.

Zscaler’s new innovations provide enterprises with a comprehensive inventory and dependency map of their AI footprint, spanning GenAI services, embedded AI SaaS, AI development environments, MCP servers, agents, models, and AI infrastructure. The solution correlates asset discovery, access relationships, data lineage, runtime behavior, and security posture, enabling organizations to adopt AI faster while maintaining security, governance, and control.

“AI is changing how businesses operate, but traditional security approaches were not designed to secure AI,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Business leaders are looking for a comprehensive solution – not more point products. At Zscaler, we’re providing the security necessary for leaders to move forward with confidence and embrace the full spectrum of AI. We aren’t just securing the AI era; we’re accelerating it.”

The new Zscaler AI Security suite addresses enterprise AI security challenges in three critical ways:

AI Asset Management gives CISOs, IT, and governance teams a comprehensive inventory of AI apps, models, infrastructure, agents, and usage, helping them detect shadow AI, understand what data AI touches, and prioritize risk by providing visibility on AI usage.

gives CISOs, IT, and governance teams a comprehensive inventory of AI apps, models, infrastructure, agents, and usage, helping them detect shadow AI, understand what data AI touches, and prioritize risk by providing visibility on AI usage. Secure Access to AI helps security architects and IT admins safely enable sanctioned AI services like developer tools and AI models with Zero Trust controls, inline inspection, and prompt classification to reduce data loss and misuse while preserving productivity.

helps security architects and IT admins safely enable sanctioned AI services like developer tools and AI models with Zero Trust controls, inline inspection, and prompt classification to reduce data loss and misuse while preserving productivity. Secure AI Infrastructure and Apps equips application teams to protect AI development across the lifecycle with automated AI red teaming, prompt hardening, runtime guardrails and continuous risk posture assessment from build to runtime.

“The industry is currently struggling with a massive visibility gap because AI traffic doesn’t behave like traditional web traffic,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “It’s faster, non-human, and uses protocols that most security stacks simply can’t see. What’s important here isn’t just another security tool; it’s the shift toward a Zero Trust framework that actually understands the context of an AI conversation. Without this level of deep inspection and automated guardrails, enterprises are essentially flying blind into the most significant technology transition of our lifetime.”

To simplify global AI adoption, Zscaler now supports customers in aligning their security programs with frameworks such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and the EU AI Act. This governance is paired with CXO-level reporting on GenAI usage and deep ecosystem integrations with OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Microsoft, and Google. Additionally, Zscaler is expanding its defense capabilities with a new MCP gateway for secure automation and AI Deception to divert and neutralize model-based attacks.