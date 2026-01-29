Dynatrace RUM delivers end-to-end visibility for cloud-native and AI-powered user experiences

Dynatrace announced next-generation Real User Monitoring (RUM) capabilities that deliver unified insights across web and mobile applications.

RUM has become essential to understanding how applications perform for real users. But as organizations shift to dynamic, cloud-native, and AI-driven architectures, including LLM-powered services, traditional RUM tools are struggling to keep pace. Legacy approaches often miss critical behaviors in single-page applications (SPAs), asynchronous rendering, and soft navigations, leaving gaps in understanding. These blind spots hinder developers, SREs, and application owners from analyzing user journeys, optimizing performance, and improving business outcomes.

The growth of AI has also introduced new performance challenges, such as unpredictable workloads, latency spikes, and opaque model behavior, which legacy tools simply do not capture.

Dynatrace RUM is the solution that unifies front-end telemetry with back-end context, logs, metrics, traces, topology, security events, and business data, within an agile platform powered by Grail, Smartscape, and Dynatrace AI. This provides end-to-end visibility, faster issue resolution, and smarter decision-making.

Key enhancements include:

Unified, actionable insights and advanced analytics: Query front-end performance and session data in the context of logs, metrics, spans, traces, and security events, all stored in Grail, an industry-leading unified data lakehouse that delivers precise, contextual insights from unified data. This connected view supports advanced use cases such as analyzing SPA rendering delays or AI-generated content performance.

Purpose-built apps for developers: A dedicated interface that prioritizes grouped errors with end-to-end context, helping developers quickly identify trends and root causes. Apps like Error Inspector streamline troubleshooting and accelerate resolution.

Guided observability journeys: An intuitive user interface (UI) leads practitioners through problem flows, maintaining context across impacted entities, timeframes, and services. This reduces manual effort and speeds remediation.

Behavioral analysis: Capture user interactions and soft navigations to understand how users move through AI-native and LLM‑enhanced applications. This helps application owners surface experience issues even when backend performance appears healthy.

Extended retention: Now in public preview, free-form analytics via DQL and retention of up to thirteen months enable deep investigations, compliance support, and historical trend analysis, surpassing competitive offerings.

“Capturing real user monitoring data and user interactions in the context of business data is a game-changer,” said Victoria Ruffo, Software Engineering Team Lead at FreedomPay. “Dynatrace RUM enables us to clearly see the performance and effectiveness of our most critical user journeys at the view level – not just pages and apps – so we can now act on insights that truly matter.”

“Dynatrace RUM allows customers to focus on what matters most, whether it’s degrading app performance for SREs, trending errors for developers, or abandoned sessions for support engineers,” said Steven Dickens, Principal Analyst at HyperFRAME Research.

“By delivering RUM within a unified observability platform, Dynatrace eliminates the complexity of teams traversing multiple point solutions, and complements the experience with exploratory user journey analysis that includes out-of-the-box apps, notebooks and dashboards. This makes it easier than ever for teams to move from insight to action without switching tools,” Dickens continued.

“Modern applications behave in highly dynamic and unpredictable ways, and teams need answers, not more manual analysis,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace.

“Our next-generation RUM capabilities unify frontend experiences and backend context, automate insights, and help teams continuously validate and optimize how their applications perform for users. In the age of AI, success depends on intelligent automation and precise, real-time context, so teams can innovate more and deliver consistently great user experiences,” Tack concluded.