N-able brings AI to endpoint, security, and recovery

N-able announced enhanced AI capabilities across its platform to help organizations operate securely, efficiently, and resiliently as AI reshapes both cyberthreats and IT complexity.

As AI accelerates the speed, scale, and sophistication of cyberattacks, businesses are struggling to defend themselves. N-able is responding by applying AI across endpoint management, security operations, and data protection to help organizations anticipate risk, automate response, and recover faster with confidence.

Powered by telemetry from more than 11 million managed endpoints and a trusted global ecosystem of 25,000+ technology service providers, N-able is turning data into practical, agentic AI-driven capabilities that reduce operational burden while strengthening cyber resilience.

“AI is fundamentally changing the threat landscape, and the way organizations must think about resilience,” said Mike Adler, Chief Technology and Product Officer at N-able.

“In an environment where attacks unfold in minutes, resilience has to operate continuously. Our focus is on embedding AI directly into the systems our customers use every day, introducing agentic AI capabilities that customers can choose to use. This will help automate tasks, boost efficiency, and keep humans firmly in control, so resilience becomes a built-in operating discipline rather than a reactive response,” Adler continued.

The AI-driven approach from N-able unifies visibility, response, and recovery, helping small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) achieve enterprise-grade outcomes without enterprise-level complexity or cost.

Unified endpoint management: AI-powered automation

AI-assisted scripting and automation cut hours of manual work to minutes by translating natural-language requests into ready-to-run scripts. This accelerates autonomous endpoint management and operational improvement of workloads by enabling technicians at every skill level to make an impact.

AI-powered developer portal accelerates tech stack integration to customers' systems and third-party tools that enable their end-to-end business processes.

Additional AI-driven enhancements within our UEM products will be available soon, designed to deliver faster insights, clearer risk awareness, and greater operational efficiency, helping IT teams stay ahead with more intelligent support as these capabilities roll out.

Security operations: AI-driven threat detection and response

Advanced AI threat detection models continuously analyze access patterns, identify unauthorized activity, and map lateral movement across environments to enable rapid containment.

Automated threat triage uses AI to identify, enrich, and assign 90% of alerts to the appropriate response workflow, reducing analyst workload and accelerating response times.

Data protection: Intelligent, AI-enhanced recovery

Automated recovery testing uses AI to validate recoverability without full test restores, saving time while increasing confidence.

As AI continues to reshape both offense and defense, N-able is investing to expand its AI capabilities, helping customers deliver measurable outcomes and enabling organizations to operate securely in an increasingly complex digital world.

“For us, resilience is about being prepared and responsive without adding unnecessary complexity,” said John Joyce, CEO of CRS Technology Consultants. “N‑able’s AI capabilities help us work more efficiently, reduce noise, and make faster, more informed decisions, while keeping our team firmly in control. That positions us to deliver stronger outcomes for our customers every day.”