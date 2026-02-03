Download: Tines Voice of Security 2026 report
Security teams everywhere are adopting AI. Yet manual work persists, workloads are rising, and burnout continues to climb.
To understand what’s really changing, Tines surveyed 1,800+ security leaders and practitioners worldwide. The findings show where AI is delivering value, how security roles are evolving, the barriers holding teams back, and how to thrive in 2026.
What’s in the report:
- Why security is gaining strategic influence, yet struggles to align with business goals
- How AI is transforming security operations, and why governance is becoming non-negotiable
- The core barriers preventing teams from turning AI adoption into real operational relief
- Which skills matter most as AI reshapes security roles
- Why intelligent workflows are critical to scaling AI safely and effectively