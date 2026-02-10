DuckDuckGo enables AI voice chat without saving voice data

DuckDuckGo has added voice chat to Duck.ai, allowing users to speak to an AI assistant while keeping audio private, unrecorded, and excluded from AI training.

Voice chat is available in the DuckDuckGo browser and most third-party browsers, with support for Mozilla listed as coming soon.

According to the company’s help page, “DuckDuckGo limits access to audio streams and voice data so they are available only to OpenAI, the model provider for voice chats, and only for the purpose of generating responses.”

Voice data is streamed only during active sessions, sent through encrypted connections, and processed in real time without being stored after the session ends.

The feature is optional and controlled through Duck.ai settings. Users can disable the feature at any time, which prevents any audio from being transmitted until it is turned on again.