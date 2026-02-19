Protectt.ai enhances AppProtectt with advanced RASP and AI-driven mobile threat protection

Protectt.ai has launched the latest version of AppProtectt, its mobile application security solution featuring advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and AI-led behavioral monitoring.

Protectt.ai works with leading banking, financial services, insurance, and digital-first enterprises to secure high-risk mobile applications against fraud, tampering, and emerging cyber threats. The latest release introduces enhanced runtime protection capabilities and intelligent, policy-driven controls designed to help organizations across the Middle East deliver secure, compliant, and resilient mobile app experiences.

As mobile applications underpin digital banking, payments, insurance, and citizen services across the GCC, AppProtectt enables enterprises to strengthen trust, ensure regulatory alignment, and maintain application integrity across diverse device and network environments.

“As mobile apps become the primary interface between enterprises and customers, security must evolve beyond static controls. The latest version of AppProtectt combines behavioral intelligence, adaptive runtime protection, and deep visibility to help organizations across the Middle East stay ahead of modern cyber threats while meeting stringent compliance and trust requirements,” said Manish Mimani, CEO, Protectt.ai.

“The enhanced capabilities align with our objective of addressing evolving threats and enabling enterprises in the GCC to meet regulatory mandates for secure Mobile app usage. This next generation version is a strong testament to Protectt.ai’s commitment to safeguarding financial transactions and protecting customer data in the region,” Pushkar Singh, Country Head Middle East & Africa (MEA) region at Protectt.ai, added.

Built for mobile-first enterprises, AppProtectt delivers multi-layered runtime protection that enables secure app operation across varied devices, networks, and user behaviors without compromising performance or user experience. Key enhancements include device integrity protection, behavioral monitoring, strengthened network and application-level safeguards, and dynamic policy-driven controls for both Android and iOS. These capabilities help enterprises detect anomalous behavior, prevent misuse, and enforce contextual security policies without requiring code changes.

With growing focus on application-level security and data protection across the GCC, including expectations from local regulators, AppProtectt supports organizations through low-code integration, AI-driven fraud detection, comprehensive RASP capabilities, and compliance alignment, creating a resilient, self-defending mobile application environment.