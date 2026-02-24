Forescout VistaroAI replaces prompt engineering with role-based AI automation

Forescout introduced Forescout VistaroAI, which thinks like a security expert instead of a chatbot. It eliminates the need for prompt engineering by delivering role-based automation with human-in-the-loop control, resulting in faster, more accurate risk decisions and an improved user experience compared to prompt-driven AI assistants.

Forescout VistaroAI provides users with a personalized view of the tasks that require attention, prioritized based on that organization’s environment and packaged with the context needed to act. Instead of chasing signals across multiple tools, teams can quickly understand what shifted in their environment overnight, why it matters, and which remediation actions to take first.

Forescout VistaroAI is the skills-based agentic AI solution specifically designed for the cybersecurity industry. VistaroAI autonomously and continuously analyzes changes, surfacing root causes, identifying potential impact, and delivering contextualized risk assessment and prioritization. VistaroAI enables security teams to move from the defense to the offense by turning continuous environmental change into organized, role-specific work with clear next steps.

Key customer benefits and capabilities include:

More context equals faster actions: Role-based landing pages organize work into prioritized daily tasks with clear next steps

Role-based landing pages organize work into prioritized daily tasks with clear next steps Immediate clarity on change: Forescout VistaroAI continuously surfaces what changed, new assets, shifting risks, and emerging threats

Forescout VistaroAI continuously surfaces what changed, new assets, shifting risks, and emerging threats Actionable context, not more alerts: Visual and narrative explanations highlight impact, root cause, and recommended actions

Visual and narrative explanations highlight impact, root cause, and recommended actions One-click deeper investigations: Operators can drill deeper to understand the root cause of risk score changes, or review a full list of devices impacted by newly published KEVs, continuing investigative actions until they are confident in the correct response

Operators can drill deeper to understand the root cause of risk score changes, or review a full list of devices impacted by newly published KEVs, continuing investigative actions until they are confident in the correct response Human-in-the-loop control: Teams can review, approve, and execute actions with full governance and oversight

“Most AI tools assume security teams will adapt to the AI – learning prompts, crafting queries, and translating intent into the right inputs,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout.

“VistaroAI flips that model: we’ve encoded agent-based skills with guardrails to handle the complexity behind the scenes and paired them with role-based personas that deliver recommendations and next steps aligned to real needs and responsibilities. Value is delivered on day one, and security teams experience real relief, while maximizing their output,” Mainz added.

Behind the scenes, VistaroAI operates as a closed loop within the customer environment and integrates Forescout 4D Platform telemetry and intelligence from Forescout Research – Vedere Labs. It combines deep asset intelligence, policy, operational context and real-world threat and vulnerability intelligence to deliver high-fidelity recommendations, without requiring users to become prompt engineers.

Recommendations and workflows are tailored to the user, and roles available today include network operator, network security analyst, security manager, security operations center (SOC) analyst, biomedical engineer, and compliance officer.

“In 2025, we saw the peak of inflated expectations for AI in cybersecurity – AI promised relief, but most solutions focused on making individual tools smarter, while leaving the work itself just as fragmented and manual,” said Justin Foster, CTO, Forescout.

“Forescout’s new agentic VistaroAI marks a shift away from AI as simply a collection of smarter features toward AI as an integrated system built around how security work actually happens. It is designed to change the experience of the work and guide the day-to-day actions that make a meaningful difference in an organization’s security posture and bottom line,” Foster concluded.