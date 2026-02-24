Veeam Agent Commander unifies AI risk detection, protection, and recovery

Veeam Software announced Agent Commander, a unified solution to help organizations safely detect AI risk, protect AI systems, and undo AI mistakes, enabling them to proactively address AI-driven risks and securely scale AI agents everywhere.

The first integration from Veeam’s acquisition of Securiti AI, Agent Commander combines the capabilities of both to give organizations visibility, control, and protection over their entire data and AI estate, with the ability to undo AI mistakes with precision and ease. Agent Commander will be available in a future release of the Securiti Data Command Center, bringing together Data Resilience and Data Security capabilities.

“AI happens at machine speed, which means organizations must understand what data is being used, by what agent, and how in real-time. If an error occurs, organizations not only need to understand what data was impacted, but they also need the ability to undo any damage rapidly,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.

“With Agent Commander, organizations know what data is powering AI, and it gives them the power to detect, protect, and, when necessary, undo AI actions with speed and precision. It represents the future of what’s expected from data security and data resilience, and it’s only possible with Veeam’s unified platform,” Eswaran continued.

Trust is the biggest gap in AI infrastructure. Data risk and AI risk are converging into the same issue as AI agents scale. An agent is only as trustworthy as the data it can access and act on. Enterprise controls remain fragmented, with separate systems for protection, security, governance, and recovery. None provide unified visibility, control, or the ability to respond at the speed and scale AI requires.

Sensitive data is being fed into models and acted upon in ways no one approved nor is tracking. As AI moves at machine speed an AI agent can access and act on sensitive data in seconds. Workflows that take hours to detect and days to remediate leave too much exposure at that velocity.

Closing this gap requires a new layer of AI infrastructure: a unified control plane that delivers contextual visibility, policy-level enforcement, and surgical recovery, converging data resilience, data security, and AI risk management into one operational system.

Agent Commander brings Veeam’s trusted data resilience together with Securiti AI’s Data Command Center. This unified platform gives organizations visibility into their AI environment, detects hidden risks and shadow AI, and provides comprehensive controls to protect data as it moves through AI systems. Agent Commander can instantly undo AI agent mistakes with precise rollbacks.

With Agent Commander, teams can detect and fix threats faster and with less effort, enabling safe and rapid AI adoption. It provides the visibility and control needed to confidently scale AI, turning security into a true business accelerator.

Trust is the missing layer in AI infrastructure

At the core of Agent Commander is Veeam’s Data Command Graph, a real-time relational intelligence engine that maps live connections between data, identities, AI models, and autonomous agents across production and backup environments.

Veeam sees what others can’t. The toxic combinations where compromised identities, exposed data, and autonomous agents intersect, and how those risks compound, cascade, and evolve in real time across the entire data and AI estate.

Combined with Veeam’s enterprise-grade data resilience platform, it delivers:

Detect AI risk with context: Identify shadow AI, sensitive data exposure, and risky agent behavior, with full visibility into downstream impact across systems and environments.

Protect AI pipelines autonomously: Enforce granular, real-time controls across data, identities, and AI agents, independent of model providers, cloud platforms, and hybrid needs.

Enforce granular, real-time controls across data, identities, and AI agents, independent of model providers, cloud platforms, and hybrid needs. Undo AI mistakes with precision: Reverse unwanted AI actions using precise, context-aware recovery, restoring trusted data without reverting entire systems.

By converging relational AI intelligence with proven resilience infrastructure, Agent Commander establishes a new standard for trusted, recoverable AI at scale.

“As AI becomes operational infrastructure, enterprises can no longer treat data protection, data and AI security, privacy, and governance as separate disciplines,” said Rehan Jalil, President of Products & Technology at Veeam. “Controlling AI risk is effectively impossible in siloed environments or without deep contextual intelligence across data, permissions, and autonomous agents. Agent Commander unifies control across production and backup to detect toxic combinations, enforce granular policy, and precisely reverse AI-driven actions. This is the foundation required to operate AI safely at enterprise scale.”

“Acquisitions often raise the question of how combined strengths can create new customer value,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst, AIM & Data Security at Omdia.

“Veeam’s announcement provides a clear roadmap for integrating capabilities and delivering enhanced solutions to organizations securing their data and AI estates. The focus on Agent Commander demonstrates Veeam’s commitment to provide both operational efficiency and comprehensive security for AI agents,” Thiemann concluded.