Anthropic acquires Vercept to expand the capabilities of AI computer use

Anthropic has acquired Vercept to help push Claude’s computer use capabilities further. People are using Claude for increasingly complex work, including writing and running code across entire repositories, synthesizing research from dozens of sources, and managing workflows that span multiple tools and teams.

Computer use enables Claude to do all of that inside live applications, the way a person at a keyboard would. That means Claude can take on multi-step tasks in live applications and solve problems that are impossible with code alone.

Vercept was built around the thesis that making AI genuinely useful for completing complex tasks requires solving hard perception and interaction problems.

The Vercept team, including co-founders Kiana Ehsani, Luca Weihs, and Ross Girshick, has spent years thinking carefully about how AI systems can see and act within the same software humans use every day. That expertise maps directly onto some of the hardest problems we’re working on at Anthropic. Vercept will wind down its external product in the coming weeks and join Anthropic in pushing the frontiers of computer use.

This acquisition follows the recent launch of Claude Sonnet 4.6, which shows an improvement in computer use skills: on OSWorld, a widely-used evaluation for AI computer use, our Sonnet models went from under 15% in late 2024, when we first released computer use, to 72.5% today. Sonnet 4.6 is approaching human-level performance on tasks like navigating complex spreadsheets and completing web forms across browser tabs.