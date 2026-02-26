Intellicheck Desktop Application helps organizations combat identity theft

Intellicheck announced the roll out of its enriched Desktop Application.

The new Desktop Application allows any sized organization to immediately stop identity theft and fraud losses. Implementation is immediate. No system integration is needed. This comes at minimal cost. The technology solution works with the scanners most organizations already have in place.

Intellicheck’s Desktop Application is designed for customers of all sizes. The application ensures a superior, frictionless and rapid customer authentication experience. Businesses can also benefit from Intellicheck’s additional comprehensive ID verification signals. Transaction history is automatically and securely stored in the cloud. This enables centralized visibility, search, and reporting through the Intellicheck Hub.

The new Desktop Application provides a solution to a long standing problem. Many industry businesses routinely rely on core provider platforms. These third-party providers typically have lengthy development queues. This usually results in deployment delays for new services. Intellicheck’s desktop application eliminates the roadblock with immediate access to Intellicheck’s state-of-the-art fraud-prevention tools.

“Fraud doesn’t wait for integration timelines. No organization should have to either,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “The Desktop Application gives all types of organizations the ability to act immediately. There are no wait times to benefit from Intellicheck’s technology. Now, any organization can have strengthened frontline defenses while delivering an enhanced customer experience. This combination of speed, intelligence, and control is a competitive advantage in today’s fraud environment.”

Intellicheck’s Desktop Application provides key benefits to businesses ranging from community banks and credit unions to employment agencies, title insurers and auto dealerships. They include :

Rapid deployment with existing hardware

Intuitive interface with no integration needed

Real-time, proven identity verification

Seamless, cloud-connected reporting and analytics through the Intellicheck Hub

A consistent, centralized experience across locations

Intellicheck’s new Desktop Application is available now for any organization seeking immediate, identity verification.