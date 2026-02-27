NATO greenlights iPhone and iPad for classified information handling

Apple confirmed that the iPhone and iPad have been approved for use with classified information in NATO restricted environments. The devices will no longer require special software or settings to handle NATO restricted-level information.

“This achievement recognizes that Apple has transformed how security is traditionally delivered. Prior to iPhone, secure devices were only available to sophisticated government and enterprise organizations after a massive investment in bespoke security solutions,” stated Ivan Krstić, Apple’s VP of Security Engineering and Architecture.

The certification follows extensive security evaluations, including testing by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), and applies to devices running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 across all NATO member states.

“As part of this effort, BSI conducted exhaustive technical assessments, comprehensive testing, and deep security analysis, ensuring Apple’s built-in platform security capabilities met NATO nations’ exacting operational and assurance requirements,” the company said in the announcement.