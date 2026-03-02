Anthropic’s Claude hit by widespread service outage (updated)

Anthropic suffered widespread service disruptions Monday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to access its Claude AI platform.

Most users reporting problems said they encountered errors when attempting to log in.

The first notice was posted at 11:49 UTC. In its latest update, the company said it was continuing to work on a fix for the issue after discovering that some API methods were not functioning properly.

The disruption comes at a sensitive time for Claude and Anthropic, which is embroiled in a dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense over pressure to grant unrestricted access to the chatbot for military use.

Mar 02, 2026 – 15:25 UTC: A fix has been implemented and Anthropic are monitoring the results.