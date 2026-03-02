When cyber threats start thinking for themselves

In this Help Net Security video, Jason Rivera, Field CISO & Head of Solution Engineering at SimSpace, discusses how autonomous AI agents are changing cyber threats. Drawing on experience in the US Army, NSA, Deloitte, and CrowdStrike, he describes how security teams have traditionally measured risk through volume, speed, and sophistication.

He outlines how AI-driven agents operate without waiting for human input. Phishing campaigns can run continuously. Network movement can happen through automated path discovery. Malware can adjust its behavior during an intrusion.

Rivera also looks at what this means for security roles. Analysts may guide machine led response instead of handling alerts one by one. Threat intelligence and threat hunting may converge into predictive work.

He closes with insight on crime groups, nation states, and the growing need for governance as autonomous systems take a larger role in cyber operations.