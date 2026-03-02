NetQuest launches NetworkLens for hyperscale AI threat detection

NetQuest has announced NetQuest NetworkLens, a new portfolio of hyperscale real-time network intelligence datasets engineered to power AI-driven cyber threat detection and advanced security analytics.

As cyber defense increasingly relies on machine learning, behavioral detection, and data pipelines, the network metadata required to uncover advanced threats has evolved. NetworkLens captures precise contextual intelligence modern AI analytics need, at the scale and speed of today’s hyperscale networks.

Generated continuously by the NetQuest Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) platform, NetworkLens delivers structured, high-value network intelligence across application activity, routing behavior, operational telemetry, mobile infrastructure, and wide-area transport environments.

Designed for communications service provider security teams, national defense agencies and intelligence organizations, NetworkLens provides continuous visibility across some of the world’s largest and complex networks.

“AI-driven cyber threat detection requires far richer network intelligence than traditional logs or flow records can provide, and it must operate at hyperscale,” said Jesse Price, CEO at NetQuest Corporation. “NetworkLens emerged from rethinking what metadata matters in defending modern networks. Our Streaming Network Sensor generates intelligence datasets built for hyperscale analytics, machine learning, and mission-critical cyber defense.”

Intelligence built for hyperscale AI security pipelines

The NetQuest Streaming Network Sensor observes live network traffic at wire speed across massive environments and continuously produces context-rich records from the NetworkLens dataset portfolio.

Each NetworkLens dataset is optimized to:

Feed hyperscale AI and machine learning models with behavioral context

Power advanced threat hunting and anomaly detection

Integrate into security data lakes and analytics pipelines

Support national security and critical infrastructure defense.

Enabling the next generation of cyber defense

NetworkLens datasets are built to meet the performance, fidelity, and scale demands of:

AI-powered cyber threat detection platforms

Defense and intelligence community operations

Telecom security operations centers

Hyperscale analytics and security environments

By delivering real-time, structured network intelligence, NetworkLens accelerates threat detection, improves visibility, and strengthens resilience across critical infrastructures.