Datadog MCP server delivers live observability to AI agents and IDEs

Datadog has announced the general availability of its MCP Server. For developers embedding AI agents into development and operational workflows, the Datadog MCP Server provides access to live observability data, enabling teams to debug with their preferred AI coding agents or integrated development environments (IDEs), use real-time telemetry, and take action within established security and governance controls.

“Datadog delivers AI solutions that transform complexity into clarity and blind spots into security, helping protect global businesses and make operations seamless. We are always listening to our customers and the biggest problems they are facing in their day-to-day work, which is why we are excited to launch our MCP Server as the latest way to help teams become more efficient in using Datadog to build and scale AI systems across their organizations,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.

“By combining telemetry from Datadog’s unified observability platform into teams’ AI workflows, we are enabling the next stage of AI-native development—moving from simply AI copilots to AI operating on live production systems,” Li continued.

As embedding AI agents into workflows becomes standard practice at companies across all industries, engineering teams are being tasked with operationalizing AI agents and navigating the intense complexity of this process. To do this, they need secure, governed access to production data, reduced integration overhead and compatibility with compliance requirements.

Datadog MCP Server is a purpose-built interface designed for agentic systems, extending Datadog’s unified observability platform directly into AI workflows so that engineering teams can:

Debug and act quickly without context switching: Feeds live logs, metrics and traces directly into AI coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Github Copilot, Cognition and Visual Studio Code when investigating production issues.

Feeds live logs, metrics and traces directly into AI coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Github Copilot, Cognition and Visual Studio Code when investigating production issues. Give custom AI agents direct access to real-time observability and intelligence: Empowers agents to leverage Datadog’s proactive detection and remediation signals so they can investigate and respond to issues automatically.

Empowers agents to leverage Datadog’s proactive detection and remediation signals so they can investigate and respond to issues automatically. Simplify data access for AI workflows: Reduces the risk of breaking changes by providing a dynamic, purpose-built protocol for agent communication.

“AI compounds complexity, especially with its pace of innovation. Datadog is helping to solve that complexity for customers with launches like MCP Server by enabling autonomy across Dev, Ops and Security teams so that they can not only detect, decide and act on issues within Datadog, but also build, deliver and evaluate software throughout the development process,” said Li.