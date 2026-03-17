Intel 471 debuts integrated platform for external threat management

Intel 471 has announced its latest product offering, the Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle, on its Verity471 platform. This new bundle combines Attack Surface Exposure, Third-Party Exposure, and Brand Exposure into a single solution, providing users with a standardized view to identify, prioritize, and remediate external risks.

By integrating these solutions, organizations are better equipped to tackle a sophisticated threat landscape with enhanced visibility and intelligence, without disrupting business operations.

“Since launching Verity471 in 2025, we continue to accelerate and improve our solutions to ensure our platform meets the needs of our customers who are battling a complex threat landscape filled with third-party risks and blind spots,” says Michael DeBolt, President and Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471.

“Our latest release, Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle fueled by our high-fidelity cyber threat intelligence, delivers on that promise by providing a more streamlined, comprehensive means to combat threats and stay proactive against the daily challenges faced by security teams,” DeBolt continued.

The Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle provides a comprehensive, standardized view of an organization’s attack surface on the Verity471 platform and empowers security teams with real-world threat insights and context, enabling faster remediation. The offering features the core modules of the Cyber Threat Exposure pillar of Verity471, including:

Attack surface exposure: Provides users with the ability to continuously identify exposed external-facing assets, misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, while also helping teams prioritize remediation with Intel 471’s leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI)

Provides users with the ability to continuously identify exposed external-facing assets, misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, while also helping teams prioritize remediation with Intel 471’s leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) Third party exposure: Enables security teams to monitor exposures across key vendors and partners, with early identification of critical vulnerabilities, at-risk databases and data breaches, helping reduce future ramifications

Enables security teams to monitor exposures across key vendors and partners, with early identification of critical vulnerabilities, at-risk databases and data breaches, helping reduce future ramifications Brand exposure: Supports security teams discovery of brand impersonation across websites, social platforms, applications and underground mentions, allowing them to confirm and mitigate suspicious activity before any organization is at risk

“Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity leaders face pressure from boards to ensure that their organizations are not only protected, but also consistently lowering risk,” said Jason Passwaters, CEO of Intel 471. “The Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle was created with CISOs in mind, providing a cost-effective security strategy that delivers actionable insights and measurable results on a single platform that is built on our premier cyber threat intelligence.”