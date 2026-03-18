Druva connects identity data and behavior to restore access after attacks

Druva has revealed Druva Identity Resilience, adding support for Okta and Microsoft Active Directory alongside Microsoft Entra ID. Druva Identity Resilience delivers unified protection, cyber recovery, and threat detection and response in a single SaaS platform, bringing disparate identity providers together so security and IT teams can restore trusted access through one coordinated process.

Identity-driven attacks have reached a tipping point, with nearly 90% of incident response investigations now tracing back to identity compromise. In the aftermath, teams face a deeper challenge: reconstructing what changed across permissions and relationships, understanding the impact, and determining what can be trusted. Trust is difficult to validate without unified context, especially when identities span cloud and on-prem providers and permissions and privileges change continuously.

Druva Identity Resilience addresses these gaps with an identity-aware approach that tracks identity state over time and correlates relationships and behavior to provide the missing context for recovery. The result is clearer decisions during incident response and the ability to restore identity to a clean, trusted state so teams can recover dependent applications and systems with confidence.

“Identity sits at the center of how every organization operates, and when it’s compromised, the impact is immediate and systemic,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. “Many solutions still treat identity as a static list of users, but modern environments are far more complex. Druva is advancing an identity-aware approach that maps and correlates the relationships between users, data, and access, so when an incident occurs, organizations can regain control and restore operations with clarity and confidence.”

The identity-aware difference

Druva Identity Resilience models identity as a continuously evolving state, not just a collection of directory objects. It connects human and non-human identities (NHIs), privileges, activity, and data across disparate hybrid identity providers to show how access is inherited, how relationships change, and how impact unfolds over time.

By bringing these elements together, Druva provides meaningful context and clear signals around access and behavior, enabling teams to distinguish legitimate activity from compromise and understand the broader impact of change. This identity-aware intelligence strengthens protection, recovery, and response, raising the standard for modern identity resilience.

These capabilities are powered by Dru MetaGraph, a secure, tenant-specific, graph-powered foundation architected inside the Druva platform to power real-time data intelligence. MetaGraph continuously maps relationships within each customer’s environment, delivering high-fidelity visibility and guiding evidence-based recovery decisions.

“As identity becomes more distributed across cloud and on-prem systems, IT and security teams face a harder challenge than restoring objects: validating what can be trusted,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Infrastructure Software Platforms at IDC. “Druva’s Identity Resilience addresses this challenge by mapping the relationships between identity and data, providing necessary context to help determine which activities are legitimate and which might be indicators of compromise.”

As enterprises expand the use of AI agents and NHIs, the identity layer grows more complex and more privileged. By modeling identity relationships and tracking changes over time, Druva helps organizations manage identity drift and maintain trust across both humans and NHIs.

Recovery rooted in trust

During an incident, cyber recovery starts with restoring trust in identity. Druva Identity Resilience minimizes downtime with immutable protection and trusted rollback, rebuild, and restore capabilities that automate identity-aware recovery across users, NHIs, and downstream workloads.

By bringing disparate identity providers together within one platform, Druva delivers seamless protection and a unified view of identity activity and risk. This enables continuous visibility, coordinated recovery, and consistent policy enforcement with less complexity.

Druva enables identity-aware recovery with:

Unified protection across hybrid identity environments

across hybrid identity environments Tamper-proof immutability to ensure a clean source of truth

to ensure a clean source of truth Comprehensive restore and granular rollback , including full forest-level recovery

, including full forest-level recovery Integrity verification to confirm trusted restore points and reduce reinfection risk

to confirm trusted restore points and reduce reinfection risk Orchestrated workflows that prioritize identity restoration before downstream systems

“Identity environments are constantly changing, and that makes protection and recovery far more complex than traditional tools account for,” said Bill Teeple, Sr. Director, IT, at NeuroPace. “We need a clear understanding of how access evolves and the confidence that what we restore is clean and trustworthy. Druva’s identity-aware approach gives us that visibility and assurance in a way we haven’t seen before.”

“Identity compromise continues to be one of the most significant risks facing businesses today,” said Jackie Olkiewicz, Director, Integrated Technology Solutions at CDW. “Through our partnerships with leading technology providers, we help customers evaluate solutions designed to improve visibility into identity-related risks and strengthen recovery readiness. Druva’s identity-aware capabilities offer customers an option to consider as part of a broader cyber resilience strategy focused on protecting both access and operations.”