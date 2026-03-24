Hadrian unveils Nova, enabling continuous, AI-powered offensive security testing

Hadrian has announced the launch of its agentic penetration testing solution, Nova. Built as an extension of its core external exposure management platform, Nova delivers on-demand pentesting without the delays or operational disruption typical of human-led engagements.

By autonomously replicating the methodologies of offensive security professionals, Nova enables organizations to identify and respond to emerging, AI-driven threats with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

“AI-driven automation now allows attackers to weaponize vulnerabilities at machine speed and attackers don’t wait,” says Rogier Fischer, CEO of Hadrian. “They probe continuously, opportunistically, at scale, and they only need one gap to get in. In this new landscape, Nova enables security teams to answer the question that matters most: What could attackers realistically do to us right now?”

Key capabilities include:

Deep attack path exploration: simulate how attackers move through environments by chaining vulnerabilities and escalating access within real asset context.

simulate how attackers move through environments by chaining vulnerabilities and escalating access within real asset context. Context-rich asset analysis: build and retain knowledge about systems, configurations, and relationships to enable more precise and meaningful testing.

build and retain knowledge about systems, configurations, and relationships to enable more precise and meaningful testing. Expert-level offensive reasoning at scale: replicate how skilled hackers prioritize, pivot, and adapt during an engagement without human capacity limits.

replicate how skilled hackers prioritize, pivot, and adapt during an engagement without human capacity limits. Customer-controlled scoping and repeatability: define what gets tested and continuously re-run deep assessments as environments evolve.

define what gets tested and continuously re-run deep assessments as environments evolve. Transparent execution and validated findings: provide full visibility into attack paths, exploitation steps, and impact, with human-reviewed results for accuracy and safety.

provide full visibility into attack paths, exploitation steps, and impact, with human-reviewed results for accuracy and safety. Human and AI collaboration: combine machine-scale testing with the expertise of elite hackers, enabling deeper validation, faster iteration, and more reliable results.

combine machine-scale testing with the expertise of elite hackers, enabling deeper validation, faster iteration, and more reliable results. Compliance support and audit readiness: provide transparent, repeatable testing and evidence that can support security and regulatory requirements.

Hadrian delivers agentic AI-driven offensive security. Its AI-powered platform eliminates 99.5% of false positives while providing step-by-step remediation guidance. With Hadrian, organizations reduce time to resolution by up to 80%, enabling them to act before attackers do.

“Agentic Pentesting gives security teams the same speed advantage attackers have, but with the validation needed for effective defense,” continued Fischer “By combining on demand, AI-driven pentesting with human-in-the-loop verification, teams can validate their entire external perimeter as often as the business demands, with confidence that every finding is legitimate and every fix actually reduces risk.”