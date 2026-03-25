Spur Intelligence delivers deeper visibility into anonymized infrastructure

Spur Intelligence has announced new enhancements to its IP intelligence platform, designed to give security and fraud teams deeper visibility into anonymized infrastructure and enable informed, real-time decisions on risky user sessions. New capabilities include AI service identification, a policy API for real-time session decisions, and enhanced geographic infrastructure insights.

AI service tagging in the Spur IP context object

As AI-driven automation and anonymization technologies proliferate across the internet, organizations face growing challenges in distinguishing legitimate user activity from traffic routed through VPNs, proxies, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Fraudsters and attackers increasingly rely on these services to obscure their origins, bypass regional restrictions, automate account creation, and evade detection. Without reliable context around the infrastructure behind an IP address, security and fraud teams struggle to make accurate risk decisions without introducing friction for legitimate users.

Spur addresses this challenge by expanding the visibility and control organizations have over the infrastructure behind internet traffic. The new capabilities enable teams to better understand when traffic originates from anonymization or AI-related infrastructure and to make decisions based on that intelligence in real time.

“The infrastructure behind internet traffic is evolving rapidly, especially with the growth of AI services and increasingly sophisticated anonymization tools,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Spur. “Security and fraud teams need to understand not just the IP address they’re seeing, but the infrastructure and services behind it. These new capabilities help organizations identify AI-associated traffic, understand how anonymization infrastructure is distributed globally, and take action in real time without disrupting legitimate users.”

Key capabilities include:

AI service identification – Spur now identifies infrastructure associated with major AI platforms, helping organizations distinguish AI service–related traffic from traditional consumer or enterprise networks, reducing ambiguity in investigations and informing appropriate responses to automated activity. The initial rollout includes identification of infrastructure linked to providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral AI, and Perplexity AI.

Spur now identifies infrastructure associated with major AI platforms, helping organizations distinguish AI service–related traffic from traditional consumer or enterprise networks, reducing ambiguity in investigations and informing appropriate responses to automated activity. The initial rollout includes identification of infrastructure linked to providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral AI, and Perplexity AI. Real-time policy API for monocle session assessments – A new policy API enables organizations to make decisions based on IP intelligence attributes, enabling teams to block or challenge connections from anonymized services such as VPNs, proxies, datacenters, or remote desktop infrastructure while maintaining granular controls to reduce unnecessary user friction.

A new policy API enables organizations to make decisions based on IP intelligence attributes, enabling teams to block or challenge connections from anonymized services such as VPNs, proxies, datacenters, or remote desktop infrastructure while maintaining granular controls to reduce unnecessary user friction. Enhanced geographic infrastructure visibility – Updated geographic presence visualizations show where anonymization services concentrate exit nodes globally, helping organizations better understand infrastructure distribution and potential regions where malicious traffic may blend with legitimate users.

Together, these updates help Spur customers move from infrastructure visibility to enforcement, enabling more precise detection of automated and anonymized activity while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate users.