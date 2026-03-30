IPVanish Threat Protection Pro blocks malicious activity before it reaches users

IPVanish launched Threat Protection Pro, a new feature for Windows and macOS that is designed to provide always-on digital security.

Threat Protection Pro is powered by cybersecurity technology from VIPRE, delivering real-time protection against malicious websites, downloads, ads, and trackers, regardless of whether the VPN connection is active.

This launch marks the latest advancement in IPVanish’s evolution as a digital security solution for consumers. In addition to its no-log VPN and new Threat Protection Pro services, IPVanish delivers ransomware defense through its Livedrive cloud backup and the IPVanish Secure Browser, a disposable, sandboxed browsing environment designed to isolate online threats.

Combined into a single subscription plan, these tools provide a layered approach to safeguarding users at every stage of their digital experience.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to piece together multiple tools to stay safe online,” said Subbu Sthanu, GM of Consumer Security offerings at Ziff Davis. “Our goal is to provide complete digital life protection, and Threat Protection Pro is a key step in that evolution. By unifying security across the browser, cloud, network, and system—core layers of modern defense—into one cohesive experience, we’re transforming IPVanish into a comprehensive platform that delivers advanced protection seamlessly while giving users greater visibility and control.”

Multi-layered, always-on threat defense

With Threat Protection Pro, IPVanish introduces a multi-layered defense system designed to stop potential hazards before they reach the user. Key capabilities include:

Real-time threat detection: Analyzes specific pages and files to block phishing, scams, and malicious content, even if they are over HTTPS.

Analyzes specific pages and files to block phishing, scams, and malicious content, even if they are over HTTPS. Malicious download protection: Automatically scans files and quarantines threats before they can cause harm.

Automatically scans files and quarantines threats before they can cause harm. Ad, tracker, and malicious website blocking: Delivers a cleaner and safer web browsing experience.

Delivers a cleaner and safer web browsing experience. Network threat monitoring (Windows only): Detects and blocks suspicious activity across all incoming network traffic—not just web-based traffic—before attacks occur.

Detects and blocks suspicious activity across all incoming network traffic—not just web-based traffic—before attacks occur. Always-on protection: Functions continuously, even when the VPN is disconnected.

Going beyond standard domain-level filtering, Threat Protection Pro analyzes pages and files individually, helping stop attacks that may be hidden within otherwise trusted sites.

Combined with IPVanish’s encrypted VPN, sandboxed browsing environment, and cloud-based backup, these capabilities provide a unified approach to digital security, helping prevent attacks, monitor system activity, secure network traffic, and enable recovery when needed.

Threat Protection Pro joins IPVanish’s growing suite of security solutions, including its free Link Checker web tool, Link and QR Code Checker tools for mobile, and IPVanish Secure Browser, as part of a broader strategy to deliver layered, user-friendly protection across every digital touchpoint.

Threat Protection Pro is now available in the IPVanish app for Windows and macOS and is included with select IPVanish plans.