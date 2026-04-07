Acronis MDR by TRU brings 24/7 managed detection and response to MSPs

Acronis has announced the launch of Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, a globally available 24/7/365 managed detection and response (MDR) service. Built specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) of all sizes, the service provides threat detection, incident response, and cyber resilience powered by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU). With this offering, MSPs can expand their security capabilities and deliver scalable protection without the complexity or cost of operating an in-house security operations center.

As cyber threats grow in sophistication and frequency, many MSPs struggle to deliver advanced security services due to the cost, expertise, and infrastructure required. Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU addresses this challenge by delivering continuous monitoring, rapid threat containment, and expert incident response powered by the Acronis Threat Research Unit, helping MSPs strengthen client security while reducing operational overhead.

Unlike MDR services that rely on multiple tools for detection, remediation, and recovery, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU provides an integrated, globally available solution optimised for MSPs of all sizes. The service combines endpoint detection and response with integrated proactive protection via patch management and built-in business continuity capabilities, enabling faster incident response, streamlined management, and improved cyber resilience.

“Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU was built to make advanced detection and response accessible globally to MSPs of any size,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Unlike traditional MDR services, Acronis MDR combines proactive protection, integrated business continuity, and Acronis’ expertise so MSPs have the ability to deliver secure, high-quality MDR to their clients while minimising complexity and costs.”

MDR purpose-built for MSPs

Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU enables MSPs to expand their service portfolio with a scalable, cost-efficient solution that integrates detection, response, and recovery in a single platform for end-to-end cyber resilience and business continuity.

Key benefits include:

24/7 monitoring and rapid response – Continuous endpoint monitoring, threat triage, and rapid isolation by Acronis’ Threat Research Unit (TRU). Critical incidents are remediated in as little as 15 minutes.

Continuous endpoint monitoring, threat triage, and rapid isolation by Acronis’ Threat Research Unit (TRU). Critical incidents are remediated in as little as 15 minutes. Integrated proactive protection and business continuity – Built-in patch management and attack rollback capabilities enable seamless protection and recovery.

Built-in patch management and attack rollback capabilities enable seamless protection and recovery. Highly accessible for MSPs – Flexible pricing and simplified onboarding make MDR easy to adopt and scale.

“If you want to build a strong security operation, you need 24/7 coverage and deep expertise. That’s not something a mid-sized MSP can easily do in-house, but with Acronis MDR, we get that level of protection for our customers,” said Robert Nieuwenhuijse, CEO at SIX ICT. “We were really impressed by the technical knowledge of the MDR team—the way they investigate incidents, how thoroughly they work and how they communicate. It shows the seniority of the experts protecting our systems.”

Broader MDR ecosystem

As part of the broader Acronis MDR portfolio, the service can also be delivered through trusted MSSP partners. These options help MSPs worldwide scale MDR delivery while ensuring integration, compliance, and high-quality service.

With Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU as the primary offering, and additional options through strategic MSSP partners, Acronis enables MSPs across the globe to provide compliant, localised, and secure MDR services.