Advenica’s File Scanner Kiosk scans USB media for malware

Advenica announced the File Scanner Kiosk, a system that scans USB media for malware and helps businesses reduce infection risk.

With the reliance on external media for file transfers, organisations face increased vulnerability to malware. The File Scanner Kiosk addresses this challenge by providing an automated, reliable, and efficient way to scan USB media for malware before they enter a secure network. The system uses advanced antivirus technologies to detect and alert users to potential threats, ensuring clean file transfers and uninterrupted operations.

The system performs a scan of the files using multiple built in antivirus engines. If malicious content is detected in a file, the system will alert the user. This ensures clean file transfers and uninterrupted operations.

The File Scanner Kiosk is ideal for organisations that rely on USBs for importing installation files, software updates, or user data. Whether deployed in production facilities, offices, or other secure environments, the File Scanner Kiosk offers peace of mind by mitigating the risk of malware infections and reducing operational disruptions.

The solution scans files from the USB-source before delivery to the USB-destination to avoid any hidden data to remain unscanned. The kiosk comes with double USB-ports.

“We are thrilled to launch the File Scanner Kiosk to customers worldwide. This solution reflects our commitment to helping businesses protect their networks from malware threats while simplifying the file inspection process for USB media,” said Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica.