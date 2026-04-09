Mallory brings contextual threat intelligence to security operations

Mallory is launching an AI-native threat intelligence platform, purpose-built to answer the questions CISOs and their teams are asking every day:

What are the real threat vectors for our organization?

What’s actually exploitable in our environment right now?

What should we proactively fix?

The platform monitors thousands of threat sources, contextualizes them against your actual attack surface, and puts that intelligence to work across hunt, detection, and exposure management use cases. One platform. Answers, not alerts.

Teams receive more signals than ever and have structured their SOC around dealing with the deluge. But they’re still chasing alerts and struggling to get proactive, let alone work with business partners to close gaps before they’re exploited.

Mallory connects into your existing tools and controls. When a new vulnerability or exposure surfaces, it doesn’t just flag it — it tracks who is exploiting it, where, and how, then determines whether your organization is actually at risk and what to do about it.

“Attackers are AI-enabled now, moving faster and with more capability. Defenders need to be too. Security teams don’t need more alerts. They need answers: what can attackers do, are our controls stopping them, and what’s exploitable right now,” says Mallory founder and CEO Jonathan Cran.

The result isn’t another feed or dashboard. It’s a prioritized set of evidence-based cases grounded in real threat intel, mapped to your environment and ready for action.

“When a new alert makes the news, I need to know within minutes if we are impacted. Mallory delivers the context needed to investigate at AI speed,” says John Sapp, CISO of Texas Mutual Insurance.

Flexibility to build is critical in cybersecurity ecosystem. Mallory is built by veteran security practitioners for security teams, with native support for Claude Code, MCP, API, and its own modern UI. Teams can integrate, automate, and extend on their terms.

Mallory also announced a seed investment led by Decibel Partners, with participation from Live Oak Venture Partners and a cadre of industry leaders from organizations including Google, Robinhood, Cisco, Fastly, and GreyNoise.

“Threat intelligence was built for an era where we would be able to process information at human speed. With the introduction of agents on the adversarial side, we no longer have data intel problem but rather a context and reasoning problem. Jonathan and the Mallory team are changing that by connecting real-time threat activity to an organization’s environment and processing it for relevance at agentic speed,” says Dan Nguyen-Huu, partner at Decibel.