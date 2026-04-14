Oligo enables real-time exploit detection and blocking at application runtime

Oligo Security has unveiled Runtime Exploit Blocking, a new capability that stops exploit attempts at the application layer in real time. By providing visibility into how applications execute and behave, Oligo identifies and blocks malicious activity at the point of execution, without killing containers or processes, or impacting the application.

Attackers rely on repeatable exploit techniques to infiltrate organizations, with Mandiant reporting that exploitation has remained the leading initial access vector for six consecutive years. At the same time, Anthropic’s recent Project Glasswing announcement shows how AI-enabled attackers can find and exploit zero-days with greater speed and precision than ever. Despite this, most security programs continue to rely on CVE prioritization to protect applications, forcing teams to manage growing backlogs of theoretical risk instead of stopping attacks as they happen.

“The industry is still trying to solve exploitation as a vulnerability management problem, but AI-enabled attackers have already moved on,” said Nadav Czerninski, CEO of Oligo Security. “Modern attacks are built on repeatable techniques that execute at runtime, which means the only way to stop them effectively is by observing code execution at runtime. With this capability, we’re enabling customers to stop advanced exploits with first-of-its-kind precision and without disrupting uptime.”

Stopping exploitation at the application layer

With this release, Oligo establishes the application runtime as the focal point for stopping attacks, closing the gap between theoretical exposure and real-world exploitation.

By correlating application behavior with system-level activity, Oligo provides the context required to identify attacker techniques and stop them without impacting uptime.

How it works:

Runtime execution visibility: Provides call stacks, function calls, and data flows to determine whether vulnerabilities are actively exploitable.

Provides call stacks, function calls, and data flows to determine whether vulnerabilities are actively exploitable. Runtime exploit detection: Identifies exploit attempts by correlating application-layer function calls with system-level activity. While individual actions may appear normal, specific sequences of behavior reveal when an exploit is attempting to execute.

Identifies exploit attempts by correlating application-layer function calls with system-level activity. While individual actions may appear normal, specific sequences of behavior reveal when an exploit is attempting to execute. Non-disruptive blocking: Stops exploit attempts at the point of execution by blocking the underlying system call, preventing the attack while allowing the application to continue running normally.

Stops exploit attempts at the point of execution by blocking the underlying system call, preventing the attack while allowing the application to continue running normally. Technique-based protection: Defends against classes of attacks rather than individual CVEs, enabling a single protection rule to mitigate entire categories of vulnerabilities, including zero-days.

“What’s most impressive about Oligo’s platform is its ability to understand application behavior at runtime and detect when something deviates at the execution level,” said Brad Arkin, Cybersecurity Advisor and former Chief Trust Officer of Salesforce.

“If a component suddenly starts making system calls it shouldn’t, that’s a strong indicator of exploitation. Being able to block that specific behavior while the rest of the application continues running is a game-changing capability that should be a requirement for modern security programs,” Arkin concluded.