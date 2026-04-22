Tencent’s QClaw AI agent app arrives on Windows and macOS

Tencent has opened an international beta of QClaw, an AI agent application aimed at consumers in Canada, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. The first wave is capped at 20,000 users. Additional markets are scheduled to follow.

QClaw runs on Windows and MacOS. Setup takes about three minutes and involves downloading the application, registering an account, and scanning a QR code. The software is built on OpenClaw, the open-source personal AI assistant project.

QClaw ships with pre-integrated access to several leading international large language models, and users can add other models by supplying API keys. The application connects to messaging services including WhatsApp and Telegram, letting users send prompts and commands from a smartphone that sync to the desktop client for execution. These integration patterns match the core design of the upstream OpenClaw project, which supports WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack, Signal, and iMessage.

Tencent has packaged QClaw around three pre-configured agent sets. It handles repetitive tasks such as trip planning, tax filing, and ticket purchases. QClaw Daily builds and prompts routines across fitness, beauty, sleep, and health. QClaw Up targets work tasks including marketing, social media engagement, and job applications.

“The key appeal of OpenClaw lies in its ability to develop AI agents that understands user needs better over time through continuous interaction,” Tencent explained.

QClaw runs on the user’s device, and Tencent says all data is processed within the user environment. A security component called Claw Gateway provides end-to-end protection for agent operations, with real-time detection of malicious instructions and skill poisoning risks.

QClaw first launched as a public beta in Mainland China. Tencent reports more than 80 feature iterations in the first month of that release.