BeyondTrust advances AI-native identity security with PathfinderAI and MCP Server

BeyondTrust has announced new AI capabilities for the Pathfinder platform, advancing the company’s vision for AI-native identity security operations. The release introduces PathfinderAI along with a new Pathfinder MCP Server, which enables AI agents to securely interact with BeyondTrust’s identity security capabilities.

Building on Pathfinder’s existing AI-driven identity risk analysis capabilities, these new enhancements expand the platform’s intelligence layer from automated detection and prioritization to AI-assisted investigation and operational streamlining, helping security teams more quickly identify, understand, and remediate identity risks across complex environments.

As identity environments continue to grow more complex across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructure, security teams are increasingly challenged to correlate identity relationships, privileges, and access paths across multiple tools and data sources.

“AI is changing how security teams operate. But many teams are still overwhelmed by identity data spread across dozens of tools, making it difficult to quickly identify the privilege risks that matter most,” said Brian Hanrahan, VP of Product Management, BeyondTrust.

“PathfinderAI leverages AI for identity security operations, allowing analysts to ask questions in natural language and instantly uncover hidden privilege relationships, attack paths, and anomalies across their environment. Enabling AI to tie into the Pathfinder platform helps organizations move from manually searching for identity risks to proactively uncovering, prioritizing, and reducing hidden paths to privilege,” Hanrahan continued.

Key innovations introduced in this release include:

AI-native identity risk investigation: Building on intelligence generated by machine learning and AI-driven analysis at the data layer, PathfinderAI uses natural language to help teams identify, investigate and remediate the most important risks faster. Complex analyses and actionable insights are available in seconds.

Building on intelligence generated by machine learning and AI-driven analysis at the data layer, PathfinderAI uses natural language to help teams identify, investigate and remediate the most important risks faster. Complex analyses and actionable insights are available in seconds. AI expansion across the identity security ecosystem: The new Pathfinder MCP Server enables external AI systems to securely interact with BeyondTrust identity security capabilities through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration allows AI agent platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude to access detailed privilege intelligence and identity risk insights, and integrate them directly into broader security operations workflows.

The new Pathfinder MCP Server enables external AI systems to securely interact with BeyondTrust identity security capabilities through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration allows AI agent platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude to access detailed privilege intelligence and identity risk insights, and integrate them directly into broader security operations workflows. Accelerated time-to-value for security teams: Because the Pathfinder platform already aggregates identity, access, and privilege telemetry across infrastructure, organizations can enable PathfinderAI immediately and begin using it to accelerate identity and privilege risk investigations, prioritize remediation based on effective privilege exposure, and generate insights for operational and executive reporting.

Because the Pathfinder platform already aggregates identity, access, and privilege telemetry across infrastructure, organizations can enable PathfinderAI immediately and begin using it to accelerate identity and privilege risk investigations, prioritize remediation based on effective privilege exposure, and generate insights for operational and executive reporting. Security-first AI architecture: PathfinderAI is designed with a security-first architecture, including administrator opt-in controls and full visibility into AI usage. These safeguards ensure organizations can adopt AI capabilities while maintaining strict control over sensitive identity and privilege data.

“As identity-based attacks continue to grow, organizations need deeper visibility into how privileges and access relationships create hidden attack paths across their infrastructure,” continued Brian Hanrahan. “By combining AI-driven analysis with the unified privilege intelligence of the Pathfinder platform, BeyondTrust helps organizations identify and reduce identity risks faster while enabling security teams to operate more efficiently.”

PathfinderAI and the BeyondTrust MCP Server are now available as part of the BeyondTrust Early Access program to Identity Security Insights customers (PathfinderAI) and Pathfinder Platform customers (MCP Server) in the United States region. Organizations can enable the feature through Pathfinder site settings, allowing security teams to begin using the AI Agent immediately.