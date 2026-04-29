ControlMonkey Identity Disaster Recovery restores access after identity system compromise

ControlMonkey has unveiled its Identity Disaster Recovery, a new solution that allows organizations to restore access configurations and regain control of their environments when identity systems are compromised.

With support for leading identity providers, including Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, OneLogin, Ping Identity, JumpCloud, and more, ControlMonkey enables organizations to recover infrastructure, networking, and the identity layer that controls access across the organization.

Identity providers sit at the heart of an organization’s operations, controlling access to production environments, SaaS applications, business applications, and internal systems. Despite their role, identity configurations are often managed manually, not through code-based workflows, and are rarely included in disaster recovery strategies. A recent study found that only 24% of organizations run semiannual tests on their disaster recovery plans, suggesting that most aren’t prepared to restore access when identity systems are compromised.

When identity is compromised or hijacked, organizations can lose control of access entirely, locking employees out of their systems and stopping teams from reaching production environments, or simply doing their jobs. This can occur due to a cyberattack, ransomware, human error, or an over-permissive AI agent modifying configurations it shouldn’t have. In these moments, the primary objective is to restore access and do it as fast as possible.

ControlMonkey’s Disaster Recovery solution for identity providers automatically captures daily snapshots of critical identity configurations, including SSO settings, MFA policies, application assignments, access rules, and directory structures. The new capabilities allow teams to quickly restore access without relying on manual procedures under pressure.

By reducing the manual rebuild labor, the platform ensures access policies remain consistent and recoverable. It provides centralized visibility into identity disaster recovery readiness, allowing security and platform leaders to quickly assess resilience coverage, identify gaps, and demonstrate compliance across identity and infrastructure environments.

IDP backup solutions focus on identity data in isolation. ControlMonkey delivers an automated recovery system across the broader cloud control plane, including infrastructure, network, observability, and identity environments, and the dependencies between them. This ensures that organizations can restore systems and access to them when it matters most.

Additional capabilities include:

Automated configuration recovery: Restore SSO settings, MFA policies, application access, and identity configurations from versioned snapshots.

Restore SSO settings, MFA policies, application access, and identity configurations from versioned snapshots. Continuous configuration monitoring: Track changes to identity environments and detect configuration drift across IDP providers.

Track changes to identity environments and detect configuration drift across IDP providers. Cross-layer dependency recovery: Preserve and restore the relationships between identity, infrastructure, SaaS applications, and cloud resources, ensuring access and system dependencies remain aligned during recovery.

Preserve and restore the relationships between identity, infrastructure, SaaS applications, and cloud resources, ensuring access and system dependencies remain aligned during recovery. Resilience score: Maintain centralized insight into configuration coverage and recovery readiness across infrastructure, network, observability, and identity layers.

“Identity providers control access to every critical system in the organization,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO of ControlMonkey. “Recovery isn’t just about restoring systems, it’s about gaining back control. Disaster recovery today is too fragmented. If you’re relying on multiple tools to piece your environment together, you’re behind.”