New Relic advances AI observability with new intelligence layer

New Relic has announced New Relic Knowledge, a new platform capability that integrates telemetry and knowledge sources to enhance issue detection and resolution.

By combining real-time telemetry with historical incident data, system changes, and deep operational context, New Relic Knowledge provides the foundational intelligence required for AI agents and engineering teams to better understand systems, make decisions, and resolve issues faster.

As a result, organizations can mitigate the $76 million risk of median annual downtime by accelerating mean time to resolution (MTTR) to machine speed, turning technical reliability into a measurable business edge.

As organizations adopt AI-driven and agentic operations, the reliability of autonomous systems depends entirely on accurate, real-time system context. Without it, AI agents lack the institutional knowledge needed to correctly diagnose issues or take trustworthy action. New Relic Knowledge addresses this by delivering a continuous intelligence layer that operates across the entire New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.

“Organizations today must solve technology problems at a pace that far exceeds human scale. While AI agents are addressing this challenge, they are only as effective as the data they can access,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Brian Emerson. ”New Relic Knowledge provides the connective tissue between telemetry and action, ensuring that every technical decision—whether made by a human or an agent—is grounded in real-world context to drive true business impact.”

Moving from signals to answers in real-time

In addition to serving AI agents, New Relic Knowledge is purpose-built for SREs, DevOps teams, and platform engineers who are under increasing pressure to maintain uptime in hyper-complex environments. Yet engineers spend up to 40% of their time searching for context across dashboards, logs, docs, and tickets.

New Relic Knowledge analyzes telemetry across metrics, logs, traces, and events, and correlates it with prior incidents, system changes, and service relationships. It then surfaces relevant context instantly, enabling both engineers and AI agents to move quickly from detection to explanation and resolution.

New Relic Knowledge connects telemetry, documentation, and historical incidents to deliver context aware and trusted insights in real time. Key features and benefits of the capability include: