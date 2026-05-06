UiPath adds agentic AI capabilities to Automation Suite for government agencies

UiPath has announced the release of agentic AI capabilities on UiPath Automation Suite. The Automation Suite updates help government agencies and regulated industries accelerate agentic AI and automation adoption and are designed to address strict data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

These new capabilities empower agencies to deploy agentic AI within their own infrastructure using cloud-hosted or self-hosted large language models (LLMs), maintaining control over data residency while advancing workforce productivity, operational efficiency, and constituent services.

State of AI and automation in the public sector

The public sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation as agencies are required to do more with fewer resources while improving service delivery. Many agencies have already adopted robotic process automation (RPA) to handle repetitive, rules-based tasks such as data entry and reporting, realizing measurable gains in productivity and cost efficiency.

Agentic automation represents the next phase of this evolution, enabling agencies to move beyond rule-based tasks and automate dynamic, complex processes that require reasoning, adaptability, and collaboration. This unlocks significantly greater impact across mission-critical operations.

Key features in the latest release of Automation Suite

The latest UiPath Automation Suite version enables government agencies to deploy and govern AI and automation securely within their own environments, orchestrating mission-critical workflows end-to-end. The platform runs across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and OpenShift environments, allowing agencies to use the infrastructure they already trust.

Flexible model deployment: Customers can deploy agentic AI using cloud-hosted models (OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic) or fully self-hosted models, providing flexibility to meet data residency, security, and compliance requirements.

Customers can deploy agentic AI using cloud-hosted models (OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic) or fully self-hosted models, providing flexibility to meet data residency, security, and compliance requirements. Self-hosted AI capabilities: Agencies can run recommended open-source models entirely within their own data centers, enabling agentic workflows using UiPath Maestro, Agent Builder, GenAI Activities, and context grounding, without external dependencies.

Agencies can run recommended open-source models entirely within their own data centers, enabling agentic workflows using UiPath Maestro, Agent Builder, GenAI Activities, and context grounding, without external dependencies. Orchestration: UiPath Maestro serves as the enterprise control plane for agentic automation, orchestrating end-to-end workflows with real-time visibility and control across dynamic, multi-stage processes.

UiPath Maestro serves as the enterprise control plane for agentic automation, orchestrating end-to-end workflows with real-time visibility and control across dynamic, multi-stage processes. Trust and governance: A unified governance model spans agentic, IT, and infrastructure controls – enabling the operation of AI agents within defined policies, with full auditability, data protection, and compliance. UiPath meets leading standards, including ISO/IEC 42001, FedRAMP, and AIUC-1.

A unified governance model spans agentic, IT, and infrastructure controls – enabling the operation of AI agents within defined policies, with full auditability, data protection, and compliance. UiPath meets leading standards, including ISO/IEC 42001, FedRAMP, and AIUC-1. Agentic testing: UiPath Test Cloud introduces agentic intelligence across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), improving testing efficiency, reliability, and automation at scale while maintaining full control over data and infrastructure.

UiPath Test Cloud introduces agentic intelligence across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), improving testing efficiency, reliability, and automation at scale while maintaining full control over data and infrastructure. Ecosystem collaboration: Through integrations with Microsoft, OpenAI, Nvidia, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Snowflake, and others, agencies can leverage existing technology investments while scaling agentic automation securely.

“As government agencies adopt agentic automation, our focus is helping them stay in control of their data, models, and how AI is used,” said Chris Radich, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer at UiPath. “The UiPath Platform brings together AI, automation, and orchestration so agencies can run workflows end-to-end, improve service delivery, and meet the security and compliance standards they operate under.”