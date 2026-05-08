Avantra’s new AI can diagnose SAP failures in seconds

Avantra launched Avantra 26, an advancement in AI-driven operations, strengthening native integration with SAP Cloud ALM, and delivering automated visibility across SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

Avantra also announced Avantra AIR Root Cause Analyzer, an AI-powered intelligence engine that automatically investigates SAP incidents and surfaces a structured diagnosis the moment an issue is detected. Available as a separate license, Avantra AIR uses AI to correlate logs, system data, and alerts across multiple systems manually.

“SAP operations teams have long had solutions that flag issues but leave it to experts to find the cause. Avantra AIR changes that. Engineers now get a diagnosis in seconds instead of hours. This is the AI-led shift that customers are demanding from their tech stack, and Avantra 26 brings it to our global customers,” said Brenton O’Callaghan, Chief Product Officer at Avantra.

Early customers report up to a 60% reduction in mean time to insight and resolution, a 2-3x increase in automated tasks, and 10-20 hours in monthly time savings per senior engineer.

“Before, when we saw an Avantra alert, we had to spend time working out what it meant and how to resolve it. Now it’s all there – we can review, validate, and act straight away, and decide quickly whether it’s something we resolve within the SAP teams or requires engagement with other teams to resolve,” said Martin Gillon, Head of Technical Operations at Howdens.

Avantra 26 introduces the Automation Runner, bringing workflow execution and monitoring into a single, modern interface. Complex SAP tasks like system refreshes can now be executed by business users and L1 support teams, without specialist Basis knowledge.