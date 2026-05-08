Snyk integrates Claude to advance AI-native application security

Snyk has announced it is leveraging Anthropic’s Claude models to advance software security. Snyk has integrated Claude into the Snyk AI Security Platform, enabling automated vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and developer-ready fixes across code, dependencies, containers, and AI-generated artifacts.

The threat driving that integration is real and accelerating.

It’s a challenge that JPMorganChase’s Global Technology Leadership Team named in April 2026 as one of the most critical actions enterprises must take now, embedding security directly into the AI development and deployment lifecycle. The Snyk AI Security Platform delivers exactly that.

Frontier AI discovery requires AI-native AppSec

The Snyk AI Security Platform is purpose-built for this operational challenge. Where frontier models surface findings at machine speed, Snyk converts them into prioritized, developer-ready fixes, automatically, inside the workflows where code is already being written. Claude’s reasoning capabilities power both ends: sharper discovery and faster, higher-confidence remediation.

“As AI dramatically accelerates how fast developers can write code, traditional security simply cannot keep up,” said Manoj Nair, Chief Innovation Officer at Snyk. “By leveraging Claude’s advanced reasoning within the Snyk AI Security Platform, we are equipping enterprises with an intelligent, autonomous defense system that scales right alongside their AI-driven innovation.”

Security for AI-native and agentic development

Evo by Snyk leverages Claude’s capabilities within enterprise AI governance workflows, continuously discovering every AI asset across the organization, including models, agents, MCP servers, datasets, and third-party tools. It red-teams running agents for prompt injection and data exfiltration, scans the agent supply chain for malicious or hidden capabilities, and enforces runtime policy on tool calls before damage occurs.

Snyk’s 2026 State of Agentic AI Adoption Report, drawn from more than 500 enterprise Evo environments, found that for every AI model an enterprise deploys, it introduces nearly three times as many additional software components. 82% of AI tools in enterprise use today come from third-party packages, yet traditional governance frameworks are rarely built to track them. 65-70% of production code is AI-generated; nearly half contains vulnerabilities, and the agents shipping that code operate almost entirely outside traditional AppSec tooling. Cloud security platforms show where AI runs. Evo shows where AI is introduced, and stops the risk at the source.

“In AI security, detection was never the bottleneck,” said Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic. “By pairing Claude’s capabilities with Snyk, enterprises can turn high-fidelity findings into action inside the workflows where software is built.”