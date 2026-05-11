Red Hat extends open source technology into space

Red Hat and Voyager Technologies announced the successful deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) to Voyager’s LEOcloud Space Edge IaaS Micro Datacenter aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

This collaboration extends a container-optimized, enterprise Linux platform into orbit, providing a more consistent and hardened operating foundation for AI-ready workloads to run in space. The milestone advances the evolution of space-based cloud services and orbital data centers (ODCs), delivering a security-enhanced operating foundation for real-time processing at the edge.

As commercial and government organizations increase their reliance on space-based data, the ability to process data in orbit is increasingly critical. Running Red Hat Enterprise Linux on the Space Edge Micro Datacenter enables workloads to operate at the data source, reducing latency and operational costs while supporting a more proactive security posture for edge environments.

Addressing orchestration constraints of spaced-based computing

The emergence of Orbital Data Centers (ODCs) requires open innovation and extreme resilience. This collaboration addresses the unique challenges of space-based environments by optimizing for limited power and constrained hardware resources, managing data processing across delayed or disrupted network conditions, and delivering a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux foundation.

By integrating these orbital workloads with existing terrestrial DevSecOps practices, Red Hat and Voyager can help organizations extend their hybrid cloud footprint with greater consistency and operational confidence.

Red Hat and Voyager are laying the foundation for a new era of space-based computing, where cloud capabilities extend more consistently from Earth to low earth orbit (LEO), the lunar region and beyond. This approach helps organizations extend existing DevSecOps practices, container strategies and proactive security postures across emerging operational domains with greater operational alignment.

A durable foundation for IT innovation

The deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat UBI addresses the extreme operational demands of low earth orbit through several core technology pillars:

Immutable, container-native operations: By utilizing image mode, Voyager deploys a consistent, immutable operating system that resists configuration drift in harsh space conditions. Soft-reboots help minimize downtime for mission-critical space applications.

By utilizing image mode, Voyager deploys a consistent, immutable operating system that resists configuration drift in harsh space conditions. Soft-reboots help minimize downtime for mission-critical space applications. Quantum-resistant security: NIST-approved, post-quantum cryptography helps safeguard sensitive data, providing a strategic and durable security posture for the edge of space.

NIST-approved, post-quantum cryptography helps safeguard sensitive data, providing a strategic and durable security posture for the edge of space. Portable workloads: Red Hat UBI provides a lightweight, container image foundation that reduces resource overhead on constrained space hardware. This enables a more portable environment for space partner integrations while maintaining a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux footprint.

Red Hat UBI provides a lightweight, container image foundation that reduces resource overhead on constrained space hardware. This enables a more portable environment for space partner integrations while maintaining a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux footprint. Hybrid cloud extension to space: Voyager extends DevSecOps practices to orbit using Podman as the container engine and Ansible Automation Platform, with containerized applications running from ground to orbit and AI-optimized tooling.

“Space is the next frontier for hybrid cloud, where success depends on having a trusted, resilient cloud infrastructure wherever data is generated. Together with Voyager, we’re extending trusted open source technology into space, enabling organizations to process data in orbit and act faster with greater confidence,” said Travis Steele, chief architect of Air and Space Forces, Red Hat.

“With Space Edge on the ISS, we are executing on our pathfinder vision and strategy to extend cloud services into space, providing the end user the same experience as if they are using the terrestrial cloud infrastructure. End users can now extend their terrestrial enterprise to process data where it’s generated, in space, unlocking faster insights and greater operational resilience with Red Hat,” noted Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager.