SailPoint Agentic Fabric expands identity governance to autonomous AI agents

SailPoint has introduced SailPoint Agentic Fabric, a new platform designed to help enterprises secure AI agents and other non-human identities at scale.

As organizations deploy autonomous AI agents across cloud environments, applications, and endpoints, they face a growing governance gap. Unlike traditional users, AI agents can act at machine speed, often without clear ownership, oversight, or consistent controls. As these non-human identities multiply, enterprises need a way to extend identity security beyond human users to the agents, machines, and applications now accessing critical systems and data.

Identity Security Cloud helps organizations secure human identities, while Agentic Fabric extends that model to agentic governance and protection as part of SailPoint’s adaptive identity approach. Together, they provide a unified approach to managing every identity across the enterprise.

By combining discovery, visibility, governance, authorization, and protection in one platform, SailPoint helps organizations accelerate AI adoption without losing control of security, compliance, or accountability. Agentic Fabric connects identities, access, and activity across the enterprise. This identity-centric model gives organizations the context they need to understand what AI agents can access, who is responsible for them, and how to govern them at scale.

“AI agents are transforming how work gets done, but they’re also introducing a new class of identity risk that most organizations aren’t prepared for,” said Matt Mills, President at SailPoint. “You cannot secure what you cannot see, or what you cannot tie back to accountability. Agentic Fabric gives organizations the visibility, control, and context to keep autonomous agents secure, accountable, and connected to a human owner.”

SailPoint centers security on identity relationships, mapping every AI agent to the human owners, data, and systems it interacts with. Agentic Fabric delivers end-to-end security allowing organizations to:

Discover: Create a complete inventory of AI agents, machine identities, and applications across major cloud environments, application agents, and endpoints, and map the complex relationships to critical data using the identity graph.

Create a complete inventory of AI agents, machine identities, and applications across major cloud environments, application agents, and endpoints, and map the complex relationships to critical data using the identity graph. Govern: Map every agent to human ownership and human identity context while managing lifecycle controls and access policies.

Map every agent to human ownership and human identity context while managing lifecycle controls and access policies. Protect: Enforce real-time controls for authorization with threat detection and automated response to help maintain least-privilege access as agents act.

“With Agentic Fabric, SailPoint is moving aggressively to secure one of the biggest emerging risks in enterprise AI: the rapid growth of AI agents and other non-human identities,” added Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and CTO at SailPoint. “As this new identity landscape takes shape, organizations need a way to govern and protect human, machine, and AI identities together. Agentic Fabric is a major step forward in helping customers secure the AI era.”

Introducing Agentic packages and discovery free trial

To help enterprises match identity security to the pace of AI adoption, SailPoint is introducing two new packages alongside Agentic Fabric:

Agentic Business: Establishes foundational governance with least-privilege access across all identities.

Establishes foundational governance with least-privilege access across all identities. Agentic Business Plus: Advances to zero-standing privilege with just-in-time access and stronger enforcement controls.

SailPoint is also offering a Discovery Tool free trial that provides immediate visibility into shadow AI and applications across existing environments. The tool is available today to net new customers as a standalone offering, as well as existing customers of IdentityIQ and Identity Security Cloud.