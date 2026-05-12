Citrix moves secure access to a flexible, credit-based consumption model

Citrix has introduced Citrix Platform Flex, a secure access platform that combines software, management, and infrastructure to deliver managed desktops, enterprise browsing, and zero-trust access in a single offering.

Built around workforce personas, Platform Flex replaces one-size-fits-all licensing with a flexible consumption model. Customers purchase a shared pool of Flex credits and allocate them based on the performance, security, and resilience needs of different worker types, adjusting usage as requirements change.

The approach changes how organizations consume Citrix secure access services by aligning costs and operations more closely with actual business needs and usage.

For decades, Citrix has been trusted to ensure work operates securely and seamlessly. Citrix Platform Flex debuts a reimagined model aligned to modern work realities. Instead of assuming every user requires the same resources, Platform Flex offers an innovative persona-driven approach to scale resources based on how different types of workers operate.

“Unpredictable operational costs, along with rising resiliency expectations, are forcing CIOs to rethink how they deliver secure access at scale,” said Filippo Vanara, senior research analyst of worldwide client computing platforms at IDC. “We’re seeing demand from organizations for novel approaches that help them adapt forward and align resources to real workforce requirements while optimizing costs and operational readiness — and next-gen offerings like Citrix Platform Flex reflect that evolution.”

Organizations are under pressure to respond quickly to business shifts, while also managing hybrid work, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and growing operational and security complexity. Across these environments, IT teams grapple with tighter budgets, rigid models that don’t reflect real usage, fragmented point solutions, and difficulty maintaining secure experiences at scale. As organizations modernize infrastructure and prepare for AI-driven workloads, they need to move faster without added complexity or cost.

“We built Citrix Platform Flex by listening to what customers are telling us they need now: the ability to adapt quickly as their workforce, priorities, and environments change,” said Hector Lima, co-president at Citrix. “Platform Flex represents a fundamental shift in how Citrix shows up in the market and how customers consume secure access — offering a persona-driven model with flexible, predictable spend. It’s designed to help organizations scale what they need, when they need it, while staying focused on productivity, tailored security, and resilience.”

Persona-based IT delivery aligns secure access with workforce needs

Citrix Platform Flex is designed to align delivery, security, and resiliency to the unique needs of different types of workers. By identifying workforce personas, groups of users with similar needs, organizations can match resources and delivery methods accordingly, reducing overprovisioning and unnecessary costs while improving operational control.

Some services can be tailored by persona: for example, a software developer may require higher computing power, a securities trader may require ultra-low latency to support real-time decision-making where milliseconds matter, while a knowledge worker may need secure access to SaaS applications with modest performance requirements.

A crucial component of Platform Flex is Flex credits: organizations purchase a pool of Flex credits and consume them over time, applying credits to spin up resources when needed and scale them down as demand changes. For example, organizations can increase performance of persona-assigned managed desktops and enable additional security controls for accounting teams during tax filing season, or rapidly onboard contractors for seasonal projects, then ramp down those workspaces when demand returns to normal.

Citrix Platform Flex is built on Microsoft Azure, using Azure’s integrated platform services across compute, networking, storage, identity, data, and AI to deliver a highly scalable, secure, and resilient solution. Deep Azure integration enables Flex to orchestrate thousands of virtual machine “start and deallocate” operations in minutes to support large‑scale and seasonal demand.

Customers benefit from Azure’s AI-powered cloud operations that automatically monitor workloads, detect anomalies, and surface issues early, resulting in faster mitigation through coordinated incident management and operational insights. Platform Flex is available across more than 10 Azure regions worldwide with eligible usage counting toward Azure Consumption Commitments.

“Citrix Platform Flex highlights what’s possible when you build natively on Microsoft Azure,” said Jessica Hawk, corporate VP of Azure product marketing at Microsoft. “As organizations adapt to shifting workforce demands, Citrix helps them scale virtual desktops, strengthen resilience, and operate with greater intelligence. It’s a clear example of what’s possible when Azure’s global infrastructure, security, and AI come together with deep customer data and insights.”

Citrix Platform Flex changes the game for enterprise cloud desktops and observability

Under Citrix Platform Flex, Citrix is initially enabling Citrix DaaS Flex, which delivers persona‑based virtual desktops and applications on cloud infrastructure managed by Citrix, helping organizations simplify operations and align desktop costs to actual usage.

Citrix DaaS Flex is a persona-based Desktop-as-a-Service solution that delivers enterprise-grade resilience and control. With Citrix operating the underlying cloud infrastructure, organizations can manage, scale, and secure desktop workloads consistently across deployment models. Citrix DaaS Flex delivers virtual desktops and applications optimized for personas, based on a predictable, per‑user flat‑rate model, simplifying operations, reducing fragmentation across environments, and scaling securely as needs fluctuate.

Enterprise cloud desktops and observability built for flexible IT delivery

Citrix Platform Flex is already in initial customer deployments, including Fortune 500 organizations and enterprises across financial services, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and entertainment. One such customer Salling Group, Denmark’s largest retail group, is using Daas Flex to support a dynamic workforce across its 2,100 stores.

“Retail is a business which changes daily and requires adaptability from day to day,” said Rasmus Poulsen, Salling Group manager for IT services and support. “One day it’s steady, the next, it’s peak season or a new store opening. Citrix Platform Flex empowers us to tailor secure access to different worker types and align costs with real usage instead of over-provisioning. The platform gives us the flexibility to scale up or down as the business needs, creating a stronger foundation for powering our workforce.”