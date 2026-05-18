SmartBear expands ReadyAPI with AI-powered API testing capabilities

SmartBear has announced ReadyAPI’s new AI test generation capability that accelerates API testing by up to 80% while giving teams control to enable or disable AI.

While competitors focus on speed alone, ReadyAPI’s AI test generation capability is architected for quality at scale and addresses the testing gap by aligning validation with development velocity without compromising application integrity. The AI capability automates repetitive test creation while QA professionals maintain oversight and strategic orchestration.

Users can control whether or not to enable or disable ReadyAPI’s new AI test generation capability, which can be beneficial to regulated industries who face stringent regulations and tightened compliance needs. It also reflects the idea that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for businesses that have different regulatory requirements or varying paths to AI testing automation.

“AI has accelerated code development velocity by 10X, but testing infrastructure has not kept up, creating a crisis that threatens application integrity across every organization,” said Vineeta Puranik, CPTO, SmartBear. “ReadyAPI’s new AI test generation capability gives teams the confidence to adopt AI in a way that fits their environment, especially for organizations navigating strict security and compliance requirements.”

With the launch of ReadyAPI’s new AI test generation capability, SmartBear continues to address gaps in enterprises’ ability to ensure software quality throughout the application lifecycle, further strengthening SmartBear’s position as a leader in delivering a unified API quality platform across the entire lifecycle. SmartBear research found 70% of software experts indicate their application quality has already degraded due to AI-accelerated development, with 60% experiencing quality issues in the past year as development outpaces testing.

ReadyAPI’s AI Test Generation capability is adaptive and can be enabled or disabled based on organizational readiness for AI adoption. This includes:

Intelligent modes for varying testing needs:

Performance mode for large test cases that accelerates time to value and throughput.



Accuracy mode for testing complex business logic.

100% no-code automation driven by natural language prompts.

AI-agnostic infrastructure that ensures full compliance whether or not AI-assisted test generation is enabled.

The gap between AI-driven code creation and traditional application testing creates a testing debt that will likely get worse as teams ship code faster. The new Ready API AI testing capability is designed to match the speed of code development with testing, while providing application integrity through more immediate, measurable prevention wherever you are in your stage of AI readiness.