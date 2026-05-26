Detectify brings AppSec automation to AI agents with MCP Server and continuous testing

Detectify has unveiled the Detectify MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, a new integration layer that brings Detectify’s security testing engines directly into AI-driven development workflows, helping coding agents find and validate exploitable vulnerabilities and interpret attack surface data with greater precision.

As organizations increasingly rely on AI agents to write, refactor, and modernize code, software production is accelerating faster than many security teams can realistically review or govern. While AI-assisted development can eliminate common coding mistakes, it is also increasing the volume of software, services, APIs, and infrastructure organizations must continuously secure, creating visibility and governance challenges.

The Detectify MCP Server closes that gap by giving AI agents standardized access to Detectify findings and capabilities, allowing them to act on real-time security findings as part of autonomous development workflows.

Key MCP Server capabilities include:

“Find & fix” automation: AI agents can receive remediation tasks, generate patches, trigger Detectify validation scans, and present verified fixes for human review.

AI agents can receive remediation tasks, generate patches, trigger Detectify validation scans, and present verified fixes for human review. Conversational command: Query scan results, monitor asset status, and surface high-severity findings through natural-language interactions.

Query scan results, monitor asset status, and surface high-severity findings through natural-language interactions. Frictionless setup: Lightweight configuration enables organizations to connect preferred AI tools to the remotely hosted Detectify MCP Server.

“We aren’t competing with the AI’s reasoning; we are providing the professional-grade tools that reasoning requires,” says Rickard Carlsson, CEO of Detectify. “By structuring our capabilities as modular, high-performance building blocks, we allow agents to call our scanner as naturally as they call a test runner. We are expanding from a dashboard humans check to a skill agents orchestrate.”

Application security workflows were built for slower development cycles, where periodic testing and human review could keep pace with software delivery. The Detectify MCP Server reflects a broader shift in AppSec toward continuous, real-time security validation as AI accelerates software change. While LLMs excel at reasoning, they lack the speed and cost-efficiency needed for large-scale security testing. Detectify solves this by combining deterministic testing across millions of changing domains with agentic workflows that help security operate at the same speed as engineering teams.